GEFCO partner with Polestar for home delivery of cars in China

GEFCO, the world leader in complex supply-chain solutions and the European leader in automotive logistics is partnering with Polestar, the global premium electric performance car brand to deliver electric cars to individual customers in Shanghai and Beijing. Moveecar, a GEFCO brand focusing on in-life vehicle management, is leading this new business relationship.

“We are very pleased to have been chosen by Polestar in China,” commented Laurent Sik, General Manager of GEFCO China. “Polestar allows customers to personalize their EV ownership experience and we are excited to be part of it.” With Moveecar’s services, Polestar gives customers the freedom to choose where and when they want their vehicle to be delivered, without having to go to the store.” Polestar is the independent Swedish premium electric performance car brand founded by Volvo Cars and Geely Holding. Established in 2017, Polestar enjoys specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefits from significant economies of scale as a result.

“With GEFCO’s innovative logistics solution, we lead the new trend of car delivery service.” said Gao Hong, President of Polestar China. “As the beginning of a Polestar ownership journey, Home Delivery builds up the emotional connection between the Polestar brand and the customers.”

“GEFCO has been a long-time logistics partner in finished vehicles logistics services to the group companies in Europe as well as in China. Delivering Polestar cars to customer’s homes will add to the experience of hassle-free ownership that we provide, and capable logistics partners, who have the competence and equipment, are needed to achieve that goal,” stated David Pansinger, Head of SCM at Polestar.

GEFCO has mobilized a range of trucks to provide home delivery of Polestar’s electric cars in the two cities. With full track-and-trace capabilities, customers are alerted in real time on when they can expect delivery. GEFCO is also working with Polestar to manage short-term finished vehicle compound management. This new contract builds on GEFCO’s relationship with Volvo since 2016 to transport finished vehicles from Europe to China.

