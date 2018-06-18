GEFCO awarded innovation leader for My Car Is There app

During the Automotive Logistics Europe Conference, GEFCO presented, along with seven other achievements, an innovative car transportation solution, My Car Is There, which was awarded Innovation Leader by a jury of 23 supply chain senior leaders from the automotive industry, expert consultants, university teachers and international institutions’ representatives.

My Car Is There (MCIT) allows a customer to organize the door-to-door transport of a single car, via a smart phone application. The technology relies on a digital platform solution to serve the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) market for the transport of individual cars. In just a few clicks, MCIT technology allows a car owner to organize the pick-up and delivery of a car to any destination with real-time track and trace convenience.

The jury of Automotive Logistics Europe described MCIT as “a real breakthrough in the transport business” and a great combination of business model, process innovation and new technology to solve new market demands. “We are extremely proud to be awarded Innovation Leader for My Car is There”, said Emmanuel Arnaud, Executive Vice-President of Sales & Marketing.” At GEFCO we encourage and nurture a culture of innovation within our teams and MCIT is a great example of what we can achieve when we work together.”