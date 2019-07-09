GEFCO acquires Chronotruck to take digitalization to the next level for shippers and carriers

Launched in 2016, Chronotruck’s ambition is to offer the best platform for businesses to order shipments, while reducing empty journeys for carriers. For businesses, Chronotruck offers access to nearby carriers and an innovative portfolio of digitalized services, including an instant quotation system, geotracking, proof of delivery and e-invoicing. For carriers, the digital platform offers an opportunity to optimize flows by taking nearby loads to ensure trucks can run at full capacity. To date, Chronotruck has served more than 9,000 customers.

GEFCO brings solid know-how in high-volume and integrated logistics, while Chronotruck provides agility, technical knowledge and accessibility to boost innovation throughout the customer journey. Chronotruck will remain an independent entity and brand within GEFCO.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Chronotruck”, stated Rodolphe Allard, Chronotruck’s CEO. Today, Chronotruck mainly operates in France but we look forward to leveraging GEFCO’s powerful network, strong geographical presence and access to new customers, from consumer goods to industrial manufacturers. I am convinced our combined strengths will create a powerhouse solution for shippers and carriers that adds real value.”

