Geely’s newest flagship showroom opens in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Geely Auto today celebrated the grand opening of its latest flagship showroom in Jeddah

Geely Auto today celebrated the grand opening of its latest flagship showroom in Jeddah. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Geely’s global growth strategy, underscoring the brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional automotive experiences to customers worldwide.

Mr. Alex Gu, Deputy General Manager of Geely International and General Manager of GMD, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony: “The opening of Geely’s new flagship showroom demonstrates Geely’s commitment and practice of excellent quality. Geely Jeddah flagship store adheres to the highest design standards and combines unique urban characteristics and cultural heritage. It is a strong proof of Geely’s commitment to providing users with excellent products and services. I believe that it not only sets a new benchmark, but also carefully builds a spiritual habitat for Saudi consumers.”

One space, multiple possibilities

In line with Geely’s brand philosophy of “See the World in Full,” we are transforming the car ownership experience into a vibrant and welcoming space. Our flagship showroom in Jeddah is more than just a place to buy a car; it’s a destination for relaxation, connection, and inspiration. Designed to evoke a sense of home, the showroom features a variety of functional areas, including a cozy living room, a stylish lounge, a refreshing coffee bar, a serene prayer room, and a dynamic multimedia hall. These spaces are designed to spark creativity and foster a sense of community.

Brand-new experience, user-centric

The new flagship showroom meets Geely’s latest space design standard Space Identity 4.0 which offers the customers a premium and immersive experience. The showroom’s modern architecture and sophisticated interior create a welcoming and inviting atmosphere. Visitors can explore the various models on display, learn about the latest features and technologies, and receive personalized assistance from knowledgeable sales representatives

With this strategic expansion, Geely Auto aims to strengthen its presence in the Saudi Arabian market and capitalize on the growing demand for premium automotive brands. The company’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction positions it well to become a leading player in the Middle East automotive industry

SOURCE: Geely