Geely to redefine the connected automotive experience with Baidu

At the “2019 Baidu Create”, Baidu’s Artificial Intelligence Development Conference, Li Shufu, Chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding) and Robin Li, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Baidu, announced that Geely Holding and Baidu will strategically cooperate in the fields of intelligent connectivity, smart mobility, smart home, e-commerce and in other areas related to AI technology. The two parties will jointly explore the development AI applications in the automotive ecosystem, with the long term aim of accelerating the large-scale popularization of intelligent connected vehicles in China and internationally.

At the conference, Robin Li and Li Shufu interacted on stage with Geely Auto’s latest intelligent SUV; the Bo Yue PRO. This new model is equipped with Baidu’s AI system through Geely’s GKUI19 Smart Ecosystem. The Bo Yue PRO is Geely’s most advanced vehicle to date and is effectively a highly integrated mobile terminal with the ability to connect people, cars and homes. Geely Auto will begin implementing the Baidu AI-equipped GKUI19 system throughout its product portfolio in due course.

At the conference, Robin Li, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Baidu, said, “The major advances in the history of mobility are accompanied by new changes brought about by cutting-edge technology. Geely Holding, through their years of achievements and innovations have become a leader in China’s automotive industry. This strategic cooperation between Baidu and Geely, focusing on AI technology empowerment, will not only bring about more natural and convenient human-car interaction, but also accelerate the intelligentization of the automobile and mobility service industry, helping the Chinese automotive industry become a leader in the era of smart mobility.”

Li Shufu, Chairman of Geely Holding Group, said, “China’s intelligent connected vehicle technology is now at the forefront of the world, bringing consumers a safe and convenient travel experience. Baidu is a leader within the AI industry in China, and also a pioneer in promoting industrial intelligence with their globally leading AI R&D capability and deep technical insight in the field of intelligent driving. Through strategic cooperation and resource collaboration, the two sides are committed to jointly building an intelligent mobility ecosphere to lead the future, and create a brand-new experience for users.”

In recent years, Geely Holding has taken the initiative to accelerate the modernization of the automotive industry, with Geely increasing its digital development capacity. Its ultimate goal is to transition from being a traditional automaker to a mobility service provider.

Geely released its GKUI Geely Smart Ecosystem (GKUI) in 2018, which has rapidly grown to having more than 1 million active users. GKUI is the fastest in-vehicle user interface and most actively used in-vehicle connectivity system within the automotive industry.

Baidu’s experience in smart vehicle and AI is extensive. Baidu officially released their Apollo platform in 2017. Currently, 156 partners have joined Apollo to cooperate on R&D and product application including the world’s top OEMS and top tier companies, and mobility service providers. The platform has grown into one of the world’s most powerful autonomous driving platform and AI ecosystem. Apollo has two editions; an open source platform and the Apollo Enterprise Edition. Apollo Enterprise aims to provide intelligent production, smart car, customization, and security solutions for OEMs, as well as for cities. The Apollo open source platform has released 7 versions so far, with over 15,000 developers worldwide.

The first Geely model equipped with the GKUI19 system, the Bo Yue PRO will be available on the Chinese market in the next quarter.

