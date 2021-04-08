Geely officially joins global automotive quality standards organization IATF

The International Automotive Task Force (IATF), a global organization setting automotive quality standards have announced that Geely Auto Group (Geely) has become the newest OEM voting member of the organization. The appointment of Geely to the organization as the first Asian member marks a historic milestone in the development of the IATF. Geely will participate in the formation and improvement of international quality standards with other global automotive groups and automobile associations to promote the sustainable development of the world’s automotive industry. Geely has nominated Dr Howard Xu, Senior Quality Director at Geely Auto Group to be its voting representative in the IATF.

The admission of Geely into the IATF is recognition of the Group and its subsidiary brands’ commitment to quality management. As the leading Chinese automaker in the world, Geely will work with European and American automakers to improve and revise IATF quality standards, propose future standards, and add an Asian voice to international organization.

As an authoritative organization setting standards for the global automotive industry, IATF is committed to optimizing the standardization process, improving production efficiency in the automotive supply chain, and establishing a globally unified automotive industry quality standards management system and quality control tools. Its members include the national automobile associations from the US (AIAG), Italy (ANFIA), France (FIEV), UK (SMMT) and Germany (VDA) as well as major global automotive groups such as BMW, Daimler, Ford, GM, Renault, Stellantis, and Volkswagen.

The IATF 16949:2016 Quality Management Standards for Automobile Production and Related Parts is a globally recognized automotive industry standard. Meeting the IATF 16949:2016 standard is the most basic requirement for a global automaker and parts supplier. Currently, more than 80,000 global automakers and parts manufacturers have passed the certification. Geely requires all suppliers to pass the IATF 16949:2016 certification.

In China, Geely Auto Group is also member of 18 sub-committees in the National Technical Committee of Auto Standardization (NTCAS) and has taken lead in the formulation of 183 national industry standards. Now as a new member of the IATF, Geely will also be involved in the formulation of international quality standards which support the high-quality development of the automotive industry through technological innovation and sustainable development.

SOURCE: Geely