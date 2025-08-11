Geely launches 11 satellites, advancing integrated space-earth mobility ecosystem

Fourth orbital plane satellites of the ‘Geely Future Mobility Constellation’ were successfully launched aboard a single rocket carrying 11 satellites

At 12:31 AM Beijing time on August 9, 2025, the fourth orbital plane satellites of the ‘Geely Future Mobility Constellation’, also known as GEESATCOM, were successfully launched aboard a single rocket carrying 11 satellites from waters near Rizhao, Shandong Province in China. All satellites have entered their designated orbits and are operating normally, marking another milestone in the mission’s success. This achievement represents a significant breakthrough for GEESATCOM in low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite Internet of things (IoT) communications and advances Zhejiang Geely Holding Group’s vision of building an integrated space and earth mobility ecosystem that will transform how users experience transportation.

The GEESATCOM project is independently developed and operated by Geespace, Geely Holding Group’s commercial aerospace subsidiary. The company previously achieved three successful orbital deployments in 2022 and 2024. With this latest launch, Geespace now operates 41 satellites in orbit, steadily expanding global coverage capabilities. The first phase deployment targets 72 satellites, with completion planned by the end of 2025. Over the next two months, Geespace will accelerate constellation deployment to reach 64 operational satellites, establishing comprehensive global satellite IoT coverage excluding only the polar regions.

LEO satellite communications are rapidly transforming strategic industries including connected vehicles, urban air mobility, emergency response, maritime operations, and energy infrastructure. GEESATCOM is pioneering integrated applications across multiple sectors—connecting vehicles, low-altitude aircraft, construction equipment, and maritime vessels to satellite networks. This creates an “always-connected” global satellite IoT foundation, delivering highly reliable, wide-coverage communication services to users worldwide.

Through GEESATCOM, Geespace has established partnerships with telecommunications operators across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Commercial testing has achieved impressive results with a 99.15% success rate and network availability exceeding 99.97%, building strong international market credibility and operational expertise.

As a cornerstone of Geely Holding’s integrated earth-space mobility ecosystem, Geespace leverages satellite IoT communications and precision positioning technology to enhance vehicle automation and connectivity. This satellite infrastructure provides critical data support for advanced driver assistance systems and connected vehicle platforms, significantly improving travel safety and convenience.

Geespace has successfully commercialised its proprietary satellite communication chips and high-precision positioning modules, with vehicle-mounted satellite terminals and integrated positioning systems now in mass production across Geely Holding’s portfolio.

As an official partner of the World Games 2025 Chengdu, Geely Holding is showcasing practical applications of its satellite technology at the newly inaugurated games. The company is providing high-precision positioning and emergency satellite communications for official event vehicles, enabling precise fleet management and dispatch while elevating transportation standards for the international competition.

Driven by intelligent electrification transformation, Geely Holding continues advancing the GEESATCOM project, strengthening the foundational infrastructure for intelligent mobility while building an integrated earth-space mobility ecosystem. The company is actively developing next-generation productive capabilities through innovative technology, products, and services that consistently exceed user expectations, positioning itself as a leader in the green intelligent mobility revolution.

SOURCE: Geely