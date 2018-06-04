Geely Holding announces management change at Group Lotus

World-renowned classic car specialist, JD Classics, has appointed former Lotus Group PLC Chief Executive Jean-Marc Gales as CEO.

Jean-Marc Gales joins JD Classics from Lotus Group PLC where he was appointed CEO in 2014 and was responsible for transforming the business, driving rapid profitability growth for the iconic brand. Bringing with him more than 30 years’ experience in executive roles within the automotive industry, Gales has led Marketing for Volkswagen and Fiat Groups, worked as Global Sales Director for Mercedes-Benz and stood as President of PSA Peugeot Citroen.

JD Classics was established in 1987 and is the market-leader for premium classic cars. Headquartered in a state-of-the-art 155,000 sq/ft facility in Maldon, Essex, JD Classics now employs the finest specialists and engineers worldwide who restore, race and sell classic cars to clients from its network of showrooms in Maldon, Mayfair and Newport Beach, California. The quality of work carried out by JD Classics has been acknowledged as among the best in the world, with multiple award wins at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Cartier Style et Luxe and Salon Privé.

Charme Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in the business in 2016. Since then, JD Classics has added to its talented team appointing a number of senior leaders to expand and grow the business, of which Jean-Marc Gales is the latest.

Jean-Marc Gales, JD Classics’ CEO, said:I am excited by the opportunity to lead the JD Classics team. This is a business with very talented technicians and craftsmen and truly knowledgeable and passionate sales advisors. It has grown over the past 30 years to a world-class business known for a quality product through the passion and dedication of its team.

Christopher Fielding, Charme Capital Partners, said: Charme Capital Partners is thrilled to bring Jean-Marc Gales on board as CEO. With Jean-Marc at the helm, he and his leadership team will be able to deliver our shared vision for this business as the full-service and truly global destination for classic car collectors and enthusiasts.

