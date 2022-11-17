Geely Holding and ElectroMobility Poland sign agreement to license pure electric SEA architecture for Izera brand

Geely Holding to become a technology partner to EMP’s Izera electric vehicle brand

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding), China’s leading privately-owned automotive technology group, has signed an agreement to license its pure electric Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) to ElectroMobility Poland (EMP), an electric vehicle manufacturer backed by the Polish government. Geely Holding will also become a technology partner to EMP’s first series of vehicles to be launched under the Izera brand.

Geely Holding’s SEA architecture will support EMP, Poland’s first domestic vehicle brand in generations, to meet the country’s ambitious transition to electric vehicles. . EMP plans to develop multiple electric models for its Izera brand using Geely Holding’s SEA architecture, with the first model being confirmed as a compact SUV.. EMP has announced plans for two other models – a C-segment station wagon and a hatchback which will be announced in due course.

The agreement represents a significant expansion of the SEA architecture, launched by Geely Holding in September 2020 to be the most flexible and advanced pure electric architecture covering leading hardware, comprehensive software and a wider digital ecosystem. Brands within the Geely Holding Group portfolio have committed to using SEA Architecture, EMP represents the first direct external user of SEA whilst brands such as Zeekr and smart have already begun deliveries of SEA based vehicles to end users.

Daniel Donghui Li, Geely Holding Group CEO said: “Geely Holding is proud to sign this agreement to license its industry-leading SEA architecture to EMP. Our SEA architecture will help EMP to bring the best products to market for end users in terms of hardware, software and scalability. Poland plays an important role in the European automotive industry, and this licensing agreement will help speed up the transition to electric vehicles and the creation of a wider EV economy.”

EMP intends to build its first vehicles based on the SEA architecture at its fully owned and operated manufacturing plants at Jaworzno (Silesia region) in Poland, employing 2400 people.

Piotr Zaremba, ElectroMobility Poland CEO said: “SEA architecture perfectly fits the Izera product concept. Geely is providing EMP with the highest-class of industry know-how as well as additional business opportunities. In the long run, this technology partnership will allow EMP to thrive, allowing us to heavily engage local suppliers and execute the project within the envisaged business framework.”

Developed by Geely Holding through its global R&D centers in Europe and China, SEA is a purpose-built pure electric vehicle architecture that is highly scalable, from A-Segment small vehicles to E-segment and larger commercial vehicles. The platform provides a comprehensive software framework, reducing software development for partners, and a wheelbase that can be expanded from 1800mm to 3300mm, based on requirements.

Geely Holding’s SEA architecture provides partners with new competitive advantages. In doing so, those partners can continue to pioneer the journey in sustainability and value creation that leads to consumer excellence.

This represents Geely Holding’s latest effort to support the green transition to electric vehicles, while also meeting EMP’s aspiration to make a difference within the European EV market.

SOURCE: Geely