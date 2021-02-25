Geely: Geometry A PRO – excellence, improved

Geely Auto Group’s pure electric vehicle range, Geometry, is about to gain a new entrant with the 2021 Geometry A Pro model which will be unveiled on April 1st 2021.

The pure electric Geometry A has been updated with a 150Kw electric motor with peak torque reaching 310Nm whilst the batteries have been updated to reach 183.23Wh/KG which will give the Geometry A PRO a 600km range under the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle).

The Geometry series of vehicles was launched in April 2019 with the first car from the sub-brand, the Geometry A compact sedan. The range soon expanded to include the Geometry C compact crossover, both of which are aligned with Geely Auto’s focus of bringing high quality, high technology and affordable electric vehicles to market.

SOURCE: Geely