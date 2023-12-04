Geely: First Global Service Skills Competition and inauguration of Business Experience Center successfully concluded

From November 27th to December 1st 2023, Geely Auto International inaugurated its 1st Global Service Skills Competition and unveiled the Business Experience Center at the Geely Changxing Base

From November 27th to December 1st 2023, Geely Auto International inaugurated its 1st Global Service Skills Competition and unveiled the Business Experience Center at the Geely Changxing Base. Themed “Ignite the Glory”, this event marks the largest and highest level professional competition in GAIC’s history, focusing on the enhancement of service skills.

Nearly 700 outstanding technicians from Geely overseas actively participated in the preliminary rounds. After rigorous selection at the national and regional levels, these outstanding technicians gathered at the Changxing Factory in Huzhou, China, to participate in the finals.

After intense competition, the final results saw Vitaliy Rybin from Eastern Europe securing the championship, Oleg Kardash taking the second place, and Andrey Shuller, Kumar Rahul from Oman, and Mutayib Alimiya Mastan from Saudi Arabia securing the third place, respectively.

Beyond the competition, GAIC thoughtfully organized immersive experiences such as factory tours, test drives, and technical exchanges. These activities allowed visiting overseas players, team leaders, and guests to deeply appreciate Geely’s rich automotive heritage and ongoing technological innovations. Leading partners immersed themselves more deeply into Geely’s technological ecosystem, and these experiences contributed to the establishment of an even closer bond of trust and cooperation between both parties.

In the international business arena, aiming to further strengthen collaboration, communication, and training with overseas partners, GAIC, in collaboration with Geely Changxing Factory, has meticulously planned and established a comprehensive facility – the Geely International Business Experience Center. The Center will serve as a crucial link for even closer collaboration between GAIC and global partners. Upholding the principles of “Affinity, Professionalism, Rigor, and Efficiency”, it aims to practice these service values through providing superior services and adhering to higher standards.

Geely’s overseas after-sales service has consistently adhered to a “user-centered” approach, crafting the service philosophy of “Care for your care” globally. By emphasizing service professionalism, localizing processes, and differentiating the customer experience, we aim to build a service brand that aligns with the comprehensive upgrade of our brand and image. Our goal is to establish Geely as the benchmark for service among global automotive brands!

SOURCE: Geely