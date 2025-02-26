Geely EX5 takes Indonesian EV market by storm, orders exceed 1,000 units and sales continues to soar

On February 13th local time, Geely Auto made its debut at the 2025 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), a benchmark automotive industry event in the Asia-Pacific region, where the all-new pure electric SUV - Geely EX5 made a strong entrance

On February 13th local time, Geely Auto made its debut at the 2025 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), a benchmark automotive industry event in the Asia-Pacific region, where the all-new pure electric SUV – Geely EX5 made a strong entrance.

Since its brand launch, the EX5 has conquered the Indonesian market with its superior product strength, rapidly achieving over 1,000 orders and helping Geely win the “Favorite New Comer Car Brand” award at the show. As one of Southeast Asia’s largest automotive markets, Indonesia serves as a crucial strategic hub for Geely’s right-hand drive market expansion.

The successful launch of Geely EX5 not only demonstrates the depth and breadth of Geely’s globalization strategy but also aligns perfectly with the Indonesian government’s electrification transition policies, injecting strong momentum into the local new energy vehicle market development.

At the exhibition, Geely’s booth attracted extensive media coverage and drew over thousands of visitors. Mr. Victor Gao, Vice President of Geely Auto Indonesia, stated: “Indonesia is one of the fastest-growing automotive markets, especially in EV adoption. Geely sees great potential in accelerating this transition by introducing the Geely EX5, an all-electric SUV that combines innovative technology, outstanding performance, and best-in-class comfort and safety. This launch goes beyond introducing a new product – it represents Geely’s long-term strategic commitment to the Indonesian market.”

While making its impressive debut at IIMS, Geely has laid extensive groundwork to ensure the successful launch of the EX5. The company has partnered with local dealers and conducted extensive professional training covering sales techniques, marketing strategies, after-sales service procedures, and product advantages. This carefully designed training ensures each dealer representative thoroughly understands Geely’s brand positioning and EX5’s unique value proposition, establishing a solid foundation for the new vehicle’s successful promotion in the Indonesian market.

Geely has also established strategic partnerships with nine major financial institutions during IIMS. Through tailored financing and leasing solutions, these partnerships reduce barriers to vehicle ownership and usage for Indonesian consumers. Geely also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), Indonesia’s state electricity company, aimed at providing users with convenient home charging facility solutions to support the country’s electrification efforts.

SOURCE: Geely