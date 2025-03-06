Geely EX5 successfully delivered to users in Thailand market, total orders surpass 1,000

On March 2, 2025, Geely Auto, in collaboration with its Thai distributor Thonburi Group, held a grand delivery ceremony in Bangkok for the first batch of Geely EX5 to 84 users

On March 2, 2025, Geely Auto, in collaboration with its Thai distributor Thonburi Group, held a grand delivery ceremony in Bangkok for the first batch of Geely EX5 to 84 users. This event marks not only an important milestone in Geely’s globalization strategy but also a special commemoration of Thonburi Group’s 84th anniversary.

The “double 84” design cleverly pays tribute to users while showcasing Geely’s commitment to the Thai market. This also signifies the successful adaptation of Chinese new energy technology standards, injecting robust momentum into Geely’s global expansion.

Orders surpass 1,000, leading the market

Since its debut at the 41st Thailand International Motor Show in late 2024, the Geely EX5 has quickly gained favor among Thai consumers due to its exceptional performance and brand reputation. To date, cumulative orders have exceeded 1,000 units, with market enthusiasm continuing to rise.

Dealers participating in this delivery event expressed confidence in Geely’s development in Thailand, praising the EX5: “The EX5 redefines the benchmark for electric vehicles in Thailand with its innovative technology, perfectly aligning Geely’s technology with local demand.”

Expanding the service network

To better serve the Thai market, the Geely Thailand team has planned to deliver the Geely EX5 monthly throughout 2025. Additionally, the network of showrooms and service centers is expected to expand to over 30 locations by the end of the year, enhancing connections with local users and providing a higher quality service experience.

User trust strengthens brand power

Among the 84 vehicle owners who received their cars, more than 80% were ‘blind subscribers’ who selected the Geely EX5 without a test drive. Their reasons included, ‘The EX5 meets all our expectations for a family car!’ Some owners also noted that, despite approaches from other brands after placing their orders, their trust and confidence in the Geely brand and its product kept them loyal to the EX5.

At the delivery ceremony, Evan Zhang, Marketing Director of Geely Thailand, and Mr. Narong, CEO of Thonburi TNS, personally presented customized flower bouquets to the owners. The recipients posed for photos with their new vehicles and eagerly shared highlights from the event on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Following the ceremony, Geely Thailand’s official Facebook page gained 17,000 new followers, underscoring the strong appeal of the brand’s initiatives.”

Looking ahead

As the plan to deliver 1,000 units advances, Geely Thailand will further strengthen its ‘Product-User-Partner’ triune strategy. Using this delivery as a foundation, Geely aims to advance its brand vision of ‘Making Refined Cars for Everyone.’ The warmth and efficiency of Chinese ingenuity will continue to foster trust-building stories that transcend borders.

SOURCE: Geely