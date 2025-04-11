Geely EX5 achieves five-star ratings for both Euro NCAP and ANCAP safety tests

Geely Auto is proud to announce that its next-generation all-electric SUV, the Geely EX5, has earned a top-tier five-star ratings in both the Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) and ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program) safety assessments

Geely Auto is proud to announce that its next-generation all-electric SUV, the Geely EX5, has earned a top-tier five-star ratings in both the Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) and ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program) safety assessments. This dual win marks a great achievement for Geely Auto, highlighting the brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional safe and advanced high-value products to drivers globally.

Euro NCAP and ANCAP SAFETY are two of the most prestigious and globally recognized independent automotive safety rating organizations. Both organizations conduct rigorous crash tests and assessments, providing consumers with detailed, transparent safety ratings that cover aspects such as adult and child occupant protection, protection of vulnerable users, and the effectiveness of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Their five-star rating systems have become benchmarks for automotive safety, influencing manufacturers to prioritize and innovate safety technologies in new vehicle designs worldwide. Of note, the ANCAP rating applies to all variants of the Geely EX5 available in Australia and New Zealand.

Built on the innovative GEA Architecture, the Geely EX5 features a cutting-edge Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (L2 ADAS) with 16 intelligent functions for all-around protection. From Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) to Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), it ensures a safer, smarter drive for both occupants and everyone on the road.

In addition, the vehicle’s high-strength cage structure as well as Geely’s exclusive “Cloverleaf” energy dissipation structure allow it to effectively disperse and release collision forces, maximumly protecting the safety of the passenger compartment.

Geely Auto continues to redefine what it means to be a trailblazer in automotive safety and intelligent technology with the Geely EX5. As the brand expands its global footprint, the Geely EX5 serves as a powerful ambassador, showcasing Geely’s ability to deliver world-class vehicles that meet the highest international standards.

SOURCE: Geely