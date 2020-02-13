Geely Automobile Holdings sales volume for January 2020 was 111,838 units

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of January 2020 was 111,838 units, a decrease of approximately 29% from the same period last year and down approximately 14% from December 2019, and achieving 8% of the Group’s full year sales volume target of 1,410,000 units in 2020. Of the total sales volume in January 2020, 4,762 units were new energy and electrified vehicles (NEVs). The Group’s exports volume was down around 68% year-on-year to 2,265 units in the month of January 2020. During the month of January 2020, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 109,573 units, a decrease of around 28% from the same period last year. Despite this, the retail sales volume by the Group’s dealers remained significantly stronger, achieving record high market share in the China market during the month.

During the month of January 2020, the total sales volumes of sedans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) were 41,901 units, 68,765 units and 1,172 units, respectively.

During the same period, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 9,008 units.

SOURCE: Geely