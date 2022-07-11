Geely Automobile Holdings Limited total sales volume for June 2022 was 126,595 units, up 26% YOY

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (‘Geely Automobile’/the ‘Group’) announce that the total sales volume of the Group during the month of June 2022 was 126,595 units, an increase of approximately 26% from the same period last year and up approximately 42% from May 2022.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (‘Geely Automobile’/the ‘Group’)(Stock code: 175) announce that the total sales volume of the Group during the month of June 2022 was 126,595 units, an increase of approximately 26% from the same period last year and up approximately 42% from May 2022. Details are as follows:

Save as the sales volume disclosed above, during the month of June 2022, 377 units of the Group’s LYNK & CO-branded vehicles were delivered to its subscription customers in the European market under its innovative subscription** model, and a total of 6,253 units of vehicle were delivered under its innovative subscription model for the first half of 2022.

