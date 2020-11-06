Geely Automobile Holding sales volume for October 2020 was 140,026 units

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of October 2020 was 140,026 units, an increase of approximately 8% from the same period last year and up approximately 11% from September 2020. Of the total sales volume in October 2020, 5,826 units were new energy and electrified vehicles. The Group’s exports volume was up more than twofold year-on-year to 10,531 units in the month of October 2020. During the month of October 2020, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 129,495 units, an increase of around 2% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first ten months of 2020 was 1,015,498 units, a decrease of approximately 7% from the same period last year, and achieving 77% of the Group’s revised full year sales volume target of 1,320,000 units in 2020.

During the month of October 2020, the total sales volumes of sedans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) were 46,040 units, 90,430 units and 3,556 units, respectively.

During the same period, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 21,868 units, up around 56% year-on-year and breaking the brand’s record high monthly sales volume for the fourth month in a row.

SOURCE: Geely