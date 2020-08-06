Geely Automobile Holding sales volume for July 2020 was 105,218 units

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of July 2020 was 105,218 units, an increase of approximately 15% from the same period last year, but down approximately 4% from June 2020. Of the total sales volume in July 2020, 6,401 units were new energy and electrified vehicles. The Group’s exports volume was up around 13% year-on-year to 4,523 units in the month of July 2020. During the month of July 2020, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 100,695 units, an increase of around 15% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first seven months of 2020 was 635,664 units, a decrease of approximately 14% from the same period last year, and achieving 45% of the Group’s full year sales volume target of 1,410,000 units in 2020.

During the month of July 2020, the total sales volumes of sedans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) were 35,581 units, 66,387 units and 3,250 units, respectively.

During the same period, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 15,331 units, up around 78% year-on-year and reaching the brand’s record high monthly sales volume.

SOURCE: Geely