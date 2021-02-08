Geely Automobile Holding sales volume for January 2021 was 156,326 units

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of January 2021 was 156,326 units, an increase of approximately 40% from the same period last year and up approximately 1% from December 2020, and achieving more than 10% of the Group’s full year sales volume target of 1,530,000 units in 2021. Of the total sales volume in January 2021, 4,289 units were new energy and electrified vehicles (NEVs)*. The Group’s exports volume was up more than threefold year-on-year to 10,031 units in the month of January 2021. During the month of January 2021, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 146,295 units, an increase of around 34% from the same period last year.

The Spokesman of Geely Automobile said, “During the month of January 2021, the total sales volumes of sedans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) were 60,823 units, 93,827 units and 1,676 units, respectively.”

During the same period, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 25,501 units, up around 183% year-on-year and breaking the brand’s monthly sales volume record for the seventh month in a row.

