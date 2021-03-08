Geely Automobile Holding sales volume for February 2021 was 77,221 units

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of February 2021 was 77,221 units, an increase of approximately 265% from the same period last year despite less number of working days in the month of February 2021 due to Chinese New Year holiday.

The total sales volume in the first two months of 2021 was 233,547 units, an increase of approximately 76% from the same period last year, and achieving more than 15% of the Group’s full year sales volume target of 1,530,000 units in 2021. Of the total sales volume in the first two months of 2021, 6,828 units were new energy and electrified vehicles. The Group’s exports volume was up more than twofold year-on-year to 17,353 units in the first two months of 2021. During the first two months of 2021, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 216,194 units, an increase of around 69% from the same period last year.

During the month of February 2021, the total sales volumes of sedans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) were 31,223 units, 45,473 units and 525 units, respectively.

In February 2021, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 11,825 units, up more than fourfold year-on-year.

SOURCE: Geely