Geely Automobile Holding sales volume for April 2021 was 100,331 units

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the total sales volume of the Group for the month of April 2021 was 100,331 units, a decrease of approximately 5% from the same period last year, but at about the same level as compared with the previous month in March 2021

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of April 2021 was 100,331 units, a decrease of approximately 5% from the same period last year, but at about the same level as compared with the previous month in March 2021. Of the total sales volume in April 2021, 3,787 units were new energy and electrified vehicles. The Group’s exports volume was up approximately 96% year-on-year to 8,578 units in the month of April 2021. During the month of April 2021, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 91,753 units, a decrease of around 9% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first four months of 2021 was 433,907 units, an increase of approximately 39% from the same period last year, achieving 28% of the Group’s full year sales volume target of 1,530,000 units in 2021.

During the month of April 2021, the total sales volumes of sedans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) were 41,115 units, 58,897 units and 319 units, respectively.

During the same period, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 19,021 units, up around 87% year-on-year.

SOURCE: Geely