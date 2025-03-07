Geely Auto unveils Geely Global App, redefining smart mobility for EX5 owners worldwide

Geely Auto has successfully launched the Geely Global App, a new mobile platform designed to empower Geely EX5 owners with smooth and intelligent vehicle management

The Geely Global App introduces a list of key features tailored to the needs of modern drivers. With Car Charging Management, EX5 owners can effortlessly monitor and schedule charging sessions, optimizing energy use and ensuring their vehicle is always ready for the road.

The Vehicle Locator feature provides real-time tracking, allowing users to pinpoint their car’s location with ease—perfect for busy urban environments or unfamiliar destinations. Meanwhile, Vehicle Status Control and Management empowers owners to remotely oversee door locks, climate settings, tire pressure and more, offering unparalleled convenience and control from anywhere in the world Beyond these standout features, the app serves as a comprehensive smart mobility hub.

A built-in dealership locator connects users to Geely’s service network, complete with direct contact options and navigation support. Designed for inclusivity, the platform supports over ten languages—such as English, French, and Arabic—with a right-to-left interface optimized for Middle Eastern markets, reflecting Geely’s commitment to meeting diverse customer needs.

Available in 34 countries across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Europe, Geely has prioritized global compliance in the app’s development, adhering to stringent standards like the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and regulations in key markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. This ensures robust data security and privacy, giving EX5 owners peace of mind alongside a cutting-edge digital experience.

With plans to expand to over 50 countries by the end of 2025, the Geely Global App is set to become an essential companion for EX5 owners and beyond, supporting Geely’s most popular international models. This launch marks a bold step forward in Geely’s mission to deliver intelligent, connected, and customer-centric mobility solutions on a global scale.

