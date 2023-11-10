Geely Auto starts operations in Mexico

Geely Mexico officially began operations on November 8, 2023, with an event attended by nearly 300 stakeholders including business partners, media, and customers

Geely Mexico announced that, as of today, November 8, 2023, it officially began operations in our country, through an event in which it brought together nearly 300 people to celebrate this historic event for the brand, in front of business partners, distributors, employees, media and some of the first customers.

As part of this event, the company presented the two models with which it arrives in the Mexican market, Geely Coolray 2024 and Geely Geometry C 2024, two new generation SUVs, one internal combustion and the other electric, respectively.

This move aligns with the tenth anniversary of the comprehensive partnership between China and Mexico. Mexico, the world’s seventh-largest car market, was a natural choice for Geely’s global expansion. Geely Auto’s CEO, Mr. Gan, emphasized, “Together with our Mexican partners, our focus is on users, driving strategies tailored for the Mexican market, crafting a forward-looking ‘new ecosystem’ and consistently delivering high-value vehicles to cater to local needs, gradually building an operation and service system that resonates with consumers.”

Nationwide Distributors

The arm that will make the brand’s commercial expectation a reality will be all distributors nationwide, which will be operational and serving buyers before the end of 2024, and it was announced that it is expected to reach 100 distributors by the end of 2025.

These distributors are located in the main states of the Republic and will serve new buyers in their sales, after-sales and spare parts needs and, thanks to the alliance that Geely has with DHL Supply Chain, the latter will be in charge of distributing auto parts and spare parts in a timely manner to each of the distributors in the country.

Models in Mexico

Geely Coolray 2024

This is a new subcompact SUV built on Geely’s new Compact Modular Architecture (BMA) and has been a sales leader for the brand worldwide, standing out for its sporty design and aggressive lines.

Its exterior image stands out for an aggressive front grille, incorporates LED headlights and taillights, as well as 17- or 18-inch wheels in chrome or black depending on the version and quad exhaust outlets. On the back, it incorporates the blacked-out Geely lettering, embedded in an end-to-end skull of the model.

Inside, it offers a minimalist appearance, using soft plastics and faux leather trim. It stands out for an integrated dual digital display, which integrates the 10.2-inch instrument panel, as well as a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay.

In terms of equipment, a panoramic roof, wireless smartphone charger, USB ports, trunk with electrically adjustable opening, ambient interior light, push-button ignition and electric handbrake stand out. In addition, it includes a new camera with 540° vision with recording function, rain sensor and a very useful parking assistant.

The 2024 Geely Coolray is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine for all trims, delivering 172 horsepower and 214 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to a 7-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission, which has a shift speedof 0.2 seconds, ensuring unbeatable response while accentuating its sporty styling. Thanks to this engine, Coolray 2024 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.6 seconds and gives an average consumption of up to 17.2 km/liter.

Its dimensions are 4.38 m long, 1.81 m wide and 1.60 m high. The wheelbase is 2.60 metros. When it comes to safety, the 2024 Coolray brings everything for occupant protection. It offers six airbags, ABS brakes, and both Stability and Traction Control . In addition, it has various assists such as Blind Spot Monitor, Autonomous Parking Assist, Auto Hold function, four driving modes (Sport, Eco, Normal and Adaptive), as well as parking sensors, among other elements.

Geely Geometry C 2024

Geely Geometry C 2024 is a 100% electric compact SUV from Geely, created with a futuristic aesthetic, developed to meet both performance and expectations of luxury and style, as well as durability.

It has a very striking minimalist and avant-garde design. It uses both black and aluminum piano finishes, full LED lighting, as well as 18″ aluminum wheels in all versions.

Its interior stands out for highlighting that minimalist design that catches the eye, offering a discreet digital instrument panel, with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay. It has a circular control for the transmission, electric parking brake, heated and ventilated seats, Bose sound system with 8 speakers and subwoofer for the top version, 75-inch ultra-concave panoramic roof, wireless smartphone charger and multifunction steering wheel.

Regarding the powertrain and range, it has state-of-the-art lithium batteries that allow you to travel up to 485 KM and a delivery of up to 70 kW/h. The system delivers 201 Hp and 230 pound-feet of torque, giving an acceleration response that anyone will fall in love with.

With a fast charging socket, Geely Geometry C 2024 can be charged from 20% to 80% in 40 minutes. For energy recovery, it has three modes: the Bosch IBooster system (which recovers energy through the second-generation braking system), waste energy management and thermal management.

To take care of and protect passengers, it has ADAS Driver Assistance Systems, which includes: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection and Emergency Braking, among others.

In addition, it has a 540° panoramic monitoring system, which allows not only to see the objects around the vehicle, but also objects or animals that are under the vehicle, which will help avoid accidents.

SOURCE: Geely