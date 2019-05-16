Geely Auto opens research & development centre in Germany

Geely Auto Group (Geely Auto), China’s leading privately-owned automotive company, has formally opened a new research and development facility at Raunheim, Germany, to accelerate innovation in new propulsion systems and next-generation mobility technology.

The Geely Auto Technical Deutschland (GATD) facility, close to Frankfurt airport, is expected to employ around 300 engineers and technology specialists within the next few years, as the group accelerates its presence in electrification and new energy vehicles.

The new centre will have a particular focus on developing premium electric cars, augmenting R&D already underway at facilities across the Geely network, which includes the world-leading Geely Research Institute in Hangzhou Bay as well as the China Euro Vehicle Technology (CEVT) in Gothenburg, and centres in Linjiang, China, and Coventry, UK. Geely Auto Group currently has over 20,000 engineers of which over 2500 are focused on new energy technologies.

The new research and development center will be report directly to Mr. Feng Qing Feng, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Geely Auto Group.

Mr Feng Qing Feng said: “We are delighted to extend our worldwide R&D capabilities to Germany, where we hope to take advantage of high-quality skills and technical capabilities in the country’s automotive industry. Technologies developed at GATD will enhance the pace of innovation at our portfolio of brands, which are pioneering new systems in electrification, autonomous-drive systems and connectivity.”

SOURCE: Geely Auto