Geely Auto officially launches the Geely EX5 in Uruguay, driving local NEV growth

Geely Auto officially launched the highly anticipated Geely EX5 at the Hotel Cottage in Montevideo. The occasion drew over 110 distinguished guests, including senior executives from Grupo Fiancar, Geely’s exclusive distributor in Uruguay, representatives from Geely Auto, prominent automotive media, and influential local key opinion leaders. Together, they celebrated this milestone moment in Geely Auto’s continuous expansion in Uruguay’s auto industry.

The Geely EX5 inaugurates the new generation of Geely’s electric SUVs, combining elegant design, long range, and remarkable interior comfort. It is the first model to debut the GEA platform, which integrates cutting-edge technology and intelligent connectivity, offering a modern and safe driving experience.

Richard Lempert, CEO of Grupo Fiancar, praised Geely Auto’s evolution over the past decade: “Representing Geely Auto for over ten years, we have witnessed continuous innovation and advancement with each new model. Since it ventured into electromobility, the leaps in quality and performance have been enormous.”

He further added: “The Geely EX5 is comfortable in the city, very stable and safe on the highway, and its range allows for versatile use. We’ve seen interest from young families to older couples and people looking for an electric vehicle with great comfort.”

During the event, Geely unveiled the international customer brand “GEELY · GO” designed to deepen connections with local users. Going forward, through showroom events, pop-up activities in key urban areas, and community-building initiatives, Geely aims to foster strong user engagement and enriching ownership experiences.

Uruguay is a pioneer in the Latin America region and leads the market share of new energy vehicles. In July 2025, one in five cars sold in Uruguay was electric, and if hybrids are included, the proportion rises to one in four. Furthermore, considering only Montevideo and Canelones, the proportion rises to one in three vehicles. Supported by tax incentives, the demand for pure electric vehicles continues to accelerate.

In the future, Geely aims to expand its new energy vehicle lineup with additional BEV and PHEV models. With ongoing innovation and localized strategies, Geely is well-positioned to meet Uruguay’s growing market needs and strengthen its leadership in the region’s electric mobility future.

