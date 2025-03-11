Geely Auto officially debuts in Australia and New Zealand, strategically expanding its presence in five continents

Geely Auto officially launched its next-generation SUV, the Geely EX5, in the Australian and New Zealand markets today

Geely Auto officially launched its next-generation SUV, the Geely EX5, in the Australian and New Zealand markets today. This milestone completes Geely’s channel development and product rollout across five continents, signaling a new, advanced phase in the company’s globalization strategy.

High quality local operations, vision for accelerating globalization

Geely Auto remained committed to its “one country, one policy” strategy, customizing its approach to local conditions and implementing precise measures, to ensure efficient operations across more than 80 countries and regions globally.

2025 is the year that Geely 2030 Vision starts, Australia and New Zealand market acts as the breakthrough points for Geely’s global growth and development. Looking ahead, Geely will continue to target more markets and expand its global footprint.

Jerry Gan, CEO of Geely Auto Group mentioned, “This year, we will further accelerate our globalization layout and introduce high-value products to markets such as the UK, Brazil and South Africa. By the end of 2025, we project that, the number of Geely sales and service outlets will surpass 1,100, to provide global consumers with a more convenient and efficient service experience, while helping Geely’s continued growth and long-term development in the international market.”

High quality local operations, strengthening global sales network

To promote its high-quality globalization strategy, Geely established a regional subsidiary last year in Australia to effectively integrate local dealers, suppliers and strategic partners. Through this localized operations strategy, Geely aims to precisely respond to the diversified needs of consumers in the Oceania market.

By the end of 2025, Geely plans to establish 24 dealer outlets in the ANZ market. As the business continues to flourish, Geely will continue to optimize its sales and service network, striving to achieve a coverage of 100+ dealer outlets, and further strengthening its service capabilities in core business districts.

Evin Ye, Vice President of GAIC, attended the launch and said, “We sincerely hope that the outstanding quality and performance of the EX5 will win over Australian and New Zealand consumers, becoming a trusted companion for daily travel and exciting journeys.”

EX5 leads the charge of new energy mobility in ANZ

As Geely’s first global model, the EX5 incorporates Geely’s core technological strengths in the new energy sector, including Geely Short Blade Battery Technology, GEA Global New Energy Architecture and 11-in-1 Intelligent Electric Drive. The model has performed well in the mainland China market, with sales of 12,000 units in the first month of launch and cumulative deliveries exceeding 100,000 units in more than seven months since its launch.

In overseas markets, EX5 has already made its first deliveries in Thailand, received more than 1,000 orders within a week of its launch in Indonesia, and attracted widespread attention in the Philippines, Costa Rica, etc. Within 2025, EX5 will enter more than 20 key markets to further expand its international influence.

In the next 3 years, Geely will also continue to increase its product layout in overseas markets, launching 8 NEV models based on the GEA architecture, comprehensively constructing a product matrix for its market segments, and further consolidating its competitive advantage in the international market.

Overseas user brand Geely · GO officially launched, creating a new ecology of user interaction

At the conference, Geely officially launched its international user brand Geely · GO that transcends regions and breaks boundaries. This new platform will connect the 17 million Geely users around the world and create a communication and sharing space with Geely owners.

The launch of Geely · GO marks an important milestone in Geely’s globalization strategy. Through this innovative initiative, Geely is redefining the way automotive brands interact with their users, demonstrating the brand’s continuous pursuit of user value.

SOURCE: Geely