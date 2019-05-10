Geely Auto new flagship CMA-based coupe SUV launched

Geely Auto’s highly anticipated sports Coupe SUV, Xing Yue, officially launched at Geely Auto’s first production facility dedicated to producing Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) based vehicles.

The new flagship SUV model is offered in three power options; traditional internal combustion, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid, along with two- or four-wheel drive options. As part of the Blue Geely Initiative where Geely commits to electrifying its range of vehicles, the Geely Xing Yue will be the world’s first Coupe SUV with a PHEV option that offers a pure electric range of up to 80km.

6.8s to 100km/h – Powerful and Efficient – Made for Drivers

Geely Auto has utilized the world-class CMA architecture developed at the China Euro Vehicle Technology Centre (CEVT) in Gothenburg, laying the foundation for Geely’s Global Industry 4.0 product development system. By using the industry-leading CMA, Geely Auto is set to launch new global products that meet the standards of luxury vehicles with the first being the Xing Yue.

Kicking off the launch of Xing Yue, Geely Holding Group President and Geely Auto Group President and CEO, An Conghui said “As the leading Chinese auto brand, Geely’s goal is to fully participate in the global market and become one of the top automotive groups in the world. In order to achieve this goal, we will comprehensively implement our “Global Refined Car Development Strategy,” transitioning from the creation of China’s refined cars to the creation of world-renowned refined cars. Geely has entered the era of modular manufacturing and have developed four industry-leading modular vehicle architectures, BMA, CMA, SPA, and the pure electric PMA to ensure we maintain an intergenerational leading edge for over the next decade. These cutting-edge core technologies will become the driving force for Geely to become a world-class brand.”

The Xing Yue is able to utilize a variety of high-performance and efficient power train systems. Among them is Geely’s high-performance 2.0TD four-cylinder engine which is based on Volvo Car technology. The 2.0TD meets the world’s most stringent emissions standards, including China 6b and Euro 6d, while offering a maximum power of 175KW and peak torque of 350 N·m, matched with an 8-speed Aisin automatic transmission. This powertrain combination allows the Xing Yue to accelerate up to 100km/h in 6.8s, making it one of the most powerful Coupe SUV on the market.

In addition, the Xing Yue also comes with new energy power options, including a mild hybrid system or a plug-in hybrid system that utilizes a 1.5TD and 7-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The 1.5TD engine and 7DCT powertrain combination was jointly developed by Geely Auto and Volvo Cars. The 1.5TD has a maximum power of 130KW and maximum torque of 255 N·m. The 7DCT has an industry leading transmission efficiency of 97% and can shift gears in just 0.2s.

The world’s first Coupe SUV with a PHEV option, Xing Yue comes with two lithium battery options, a high-capacity 11.3kwh version and an ultra-high capacity 15.2kwh version. The high-capacity version offers a pure electric range of 56km, combined fuel consumption of 1.6L per 100km, and a fast-charging time of 90 minutes. The ultra-high capacity version offers an extended 80km pure electric range, combined fuel consumption of 1.2L per 100km, and a fast-charging time of 105 minutes. The plug-in hybrid system increases the maximum power of the Xing Yue to 190kW and maximum torque of 415 N·m.

The Xing Yue MHEV model is matched with Geely’s independently developed 48V BSG mild hybrid system. With the help of a 48V motor, the 1.5TD engine starts faster, becomes more efficient, and increases the maximum power of the vehicle to 140kW. The Xing Yue MHEV has an ultra-low combined fuel consumption of 5.6L per 100km.

SOURCE: Geely Auto