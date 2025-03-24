Geely Auto makes official entry into Vietnamese market, driving growth through product diversity and local manufacturing

Today, Geely Auto hosted a brand launch event in Vietnam, officially marking its entry into the Vietnamese market while unveiling the powerful intelligent SUV Coolray as its first model

Today, Geely Auto hosted a brand launch event in Vietnam, officially marking its entry into the Vietnamese market while unveiling the powerful intelligent SUV Coolray as its first model. This event signifies a crucial development in Geely Auto’s global expansion strategy, deepening its penetration in Southeast Asia.

At the launch event, Evin Ye, Vice President of Geely Automobile International Corporation (GAIC), emphasized: “Our expansion into Vietnam represents a strategic cornerstone of Geely’s global vision. We’re introducing a diverse product portfolio while building robust local operations to deliver mobility solutions that truly address the unique needs of Vietnamese customers. Through local manufacturing investment and supply chain collaboration, we aim to contribute to Vietnam’s automotive sector, fostering mutual growth and prosperity.”

To strengthen local market connections, Geely Auto has partnered with Chi Pu, a celebrated Vietnamese singer and actress, as its brand ambassador. Chi Pu’s innovative spirit, contemporary appeal, and progressive mindset perfectly resonate with Geely Auto’s brand values. Through targeted marketing initiatives featuring Chi Pu, Geely aims to build strong connections with Vietnamese customers while elevating brand recognition and reputation across the market.

Tailored product portfolio meeting diverse consumer demands

Geely Auto is deploying a comprehensive “Multi-energy” product strategy across Vietnam’s automotive landscape. The Coolray, the company’s initial market offering, has garnered global acclaim for its youthful design and advanced intelligent features, with global sales surpassing one million units and category-leading performance across multiple markets. In the second quarter, Geely will introduce both the flagship luxury SUV Monjaro and the next-generation pure electric SUV, the Geely EX5, to Vietnamese customers. While the Monjaro showcases Geely’s luxury capabilities, the EX5 represents the company’s first EV in Vietnam. Of note, the EX5 has already received extensive recognition in right-hand-drive markets including Indonesia and Thailand, with planned rollouts across more than 20 global markets this year.

Over the next three years, Geely plans to introduce nine models to Vietnam, encompassing traditional internal combustion engines (ICE), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), and battery electric vehicles (BEV). This lineup will feature both 5-seat and 7-seat configurations, creating a comprehensive product portfolio tailored to local market requirements.

Strategic local production fostering ecosystem growth

In September 2024, Geely Auto Group formed a strategic alliance with Vietnam’s Tasco Group to develop a state-of-the-art automotive assembly facility in Thai Binh Province. This $168 million investment spans 30 hectares, with construction commencing in 2025 and production targeted for late 2026. The facility will utilize CKD manufacturing processes, delivering an initial annual output of 75,000 vehicles with multi-model production capabilities. Initially focusing on Geely and Lynk & Co vehicles, the plant will eventually support additional brands. This deeply integrated localization approach addresses Vietnamese demand for superior automotive products while simultaneously strengthening local manufacturing capabilities and driving sustainable growth within Vietnam’s automotive industry.

Extensive dealership enhancing customer experience

Tasco Auto, a Tasco Group subsidiary serving as Geely’s Vietnamese distributor, oversees the brand’s nationwide sales network development. The company has already established 15 dealerships across Vietnam’s major metropolitan areas, implementing Geely’s global brand standards while leveraging Tasco’s localized expertise to provide integrated showroom, sales, and service experiences. As Geely expands its product range and deepens market penetration, the company will accelerate its dealership footprint to 50 locations by year-end 2025. Through standardized service protocols combined with localized customer engagement, Geely aims to deliver convenient and comprehensive ownership experiences throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle.

SOURCE: Geely