Geely Auto launches the Geely EX5 EM-i: A hybrid game-changer for the NEV era

Geely Auto officially launched the Geely EX5 EM-i in Australia, its first hybrid model for international markets, combining ultra-low fuel consumption, long-range capability, and modern SUV design

Geely Auto debuts the all-new Geely EX5 EM-i (also uses the model name of Starray EM-i in some regions) in Australia on September 16th, marking the official launch of its first hybrid model in the international markets. With the introduction of the C-segment long-range plugin hybrid SUV, Geely Auto bolsters its global electrified model lineup with both pure electric and hybrid powertrains. The Geely EX5 EM-i aims to shake up the hybrid SUV market segment with the model’s ultra-low fuel consumption, long-range extended capabilities, fuel economy, and comfort space with a modern design.

The Geely EX5 EM-i is Geely Auto’s first model to utilize the EM-i (E-Motive intelligence) Super Hybrid System, which offers an advanced electric-petrol driveline for improved efficiency, reduced emissions, and uncompromised performance. It pairs a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 73 kW and 125N·m with an electric motor making 160 kW and 320N·m. Thanks to the advanced GEA architecture, the family SUV offers intelligent driving, ample space, intuitive interaction, and more to enhance the driving and riding experience for all occupants.

For people who want efficient performance and the freedom to go on long journeys without needing to study public charging networks in advance, the Geely EX5 EM-i is the best choice. The model’s range reaches up to 943 km (Under NEDC conditions) and a maximum of 83 km pure electric range for daily commutes (Under WLTP conditions). The Geely EX5 EM-i offers plenty of range for zero-emissions day-to-day driving and enough for family road trips without any range anxiety.

Evin Ye, the Vice President of Geely Auto International and General Manager of Geely Auto Australia, attended the launch event and shared his vision, “The Geely EX5 EM-i stands for a new beginning of our e-mobility strategy. We are bringing premium technologies from higher segments to this more accessible PHEV model. This has allowed us to realize Geely’s central promise of making smart and sustainable cars mainstream.”

Following its debut in Australia, the Geely EX5 EM-i will soon expand its footprint worldwide, with launches planned in Poland, Indonesia, Thailand, Mexico, and other strategic markets in the near future.

SOURCE: Geely