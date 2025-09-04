Geely Auto launched the all-new Geely Cityray in partnership with its local representatives in Egypt

On August 26, 2025, Geely Auto International, in partnership with its local representatives Automobility and Abou Ghaly Motors, officially announced the launch of the all-new Geely Cityray in the Egyptian market

On August 26, 2025, Geely Auto International, in partnership with its local representatives Automobility and Abou Ghaly Motors, officially announced the launch of the all-new Geely Cityray in the Egyptian market.

Since Geely’s debut in Egypt five years ago, its two main agents, Abou Ghaly Motors and Automobility, have played an essential role in elevating the brand’s reputation locally. Today, Geely is recognized for its innovative approach, exceptional value, and contemporary design, reflecting the company’s strong presence and its customer-centric strategy that has redefined the automotive ownership experience in Egypt.

With a robust network of seven branches across the country, Abou Ghaly Motors and Automobility collectively ensure comprehensive market coverage and deliver high-quality after-sales and maintenance services that meet the expectations of Egyptian consumers. This extensive support is further complemented by a network of authorized distributors nation-wide.

The introduction of Cityray marks a distinctive addition to the compact SUV segment, positioning itself between the Coolray and Starray models. The new Cityray stands out with the longest wheelbase in its class, advanced connectivity technologies, and market-leading cargo capacity, alongside a bold, modern design. These attributes make Cityray a unique proposition among its competitors and set a new benchmark for the Geely brand in Egypt, catering effectively to the needs of ambitious young professionals and contemporary families.

Built on Geely’s state-of-the-art Compact Modular Architecture (BMA 2.0) platform, the all-new Geely Cityray is designed for the modern city dweller to draw attention wherever it goes, delivering a superior driving experience that resonates with younger buyers and modern families, making it the best in its compact SUV segment. The new compact SUV is available in the local market in three trim levels: Comfort, Premium, and the range-topping Sport.

Commenting on the launch of the all-new Geely Cityray in Egypt,

Tamer Kotb, the Chief Operations Officer and Vice President of the Automotive Segment at Abou Ghaly Motors, said: “The launch of the Cityray represents a significant milestone in the expansion of the Geely family in Egypt, because it is, quite simply, the seventh model in our diverse lineup. Seven models mean seven different personalities on the road; seven solutions for seven different dreams. From the young man at the beginning of his career to the large family looking for safety and comfort, for all of them, there is now a Geely car that suits them and meets their needs. This rapid growth, from one model to seven in record time, tells a story in itself about ambition and a deep understanding of what the Egyptian clients want and are looking for.”

Osman Abdel Moneim, Managing Director at Geely Auto Mobility, commented on the importance of the all-new Geely Cityray model, saying: “We are excited to introduce our newest Geely family member, the all-new Cityray. The Cityray is Geely’s answer to the modern Egyptian driver. A vehicle that belongs to the most popular vehicle category in Egypt—the SUV C-Segment! The Cityray is an SUV that perfectly blends a sporty, dynamic character with a remarkably spacious interior. It also delivers a thrilling performance, and in terms of safety, it is arguably the safest SUV in its segment.”

Penned from a clean sheet, the all-new Geely Cityray’s exterior lines stand out, thanks to the distinctive geometric front grille that gives the compact SUV a bolder, muscular look. Other exterior highlights include the sleek, automatic LED headlights, a choice of 18-inch or 19-inch turbine-style aluminum wheels, a sporty profile with a slightly sloping roofline, arrowhead-shaped LED taillights, an integrated rear diffuser, dual chrome exhausts, and an optional dual-tone body featuring a black roof.

Slotting between the Coolray and Starray, the all-new Cityray measures 4,510 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height, with the longest wheelbase in its class at 2,701 mm. These dimensions are more than enough to support five seats.

Stepping inside the new compact SUV, drivers will be greeted by a luxurious, well-specified interior with high-quality materials, advanced technology, and a minimalist design. The modern cockpit features a best-in-class 13.2-inch central touchscreen with a vivid 2K anti-glare display, powered by a high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip for seamless connectivity with Apple CarPlay. A 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15W wireless phone charging, and a 1.12-meter panoramic sunroof complete the premium, tech-forward experience.

Apart from the sleek, contemporary console with interwoven lines to create a sense of depth and youthful sophistication, the Cityray offers a wide range of luxurious features, such as dual-zone automatic air conditioning with rear vents, perforated PVC leather upholstery, 72-color ambient lighting, power-adjustable front seats, smartphone mirroring, hands-free powered tailgate, and 8-speaker premium audio system, among other amenities.

In terms of practicality, the all-new Geely Cityray supersedes its compact SUV rivals, offering a best-in-segment luggage capacity of 571 liters. With adjustable and foldable rear seats, the boot area increases to 1,271 liters.

On the safety front, the new Geely Cityray accommodates a plethora of high-tech assistant systems and safety features, including up to 6 airbags, adaptive cruise control (ACC), a 540-degree surround view camera, lane keeping assist (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW), rear cross traffic alert (RCTA), and an automatic emergency braking (AEB), to name but a few.

Under the hood, the all-new Geely Cityray debuts with a best-in-class 1.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 172 hp and 290 Newton meters of torque. Coupled with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) that sends power to the front wheels, the four-cylinder unit enables the compact SUV to go from zero to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds.

SOURCE: Geely