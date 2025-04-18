Geely Auto emphasizes on its commitment to safety as it conducts stringent crash test in Austria

Geely Auto has conducted another independent and rigorous crash and safety test for the Geely EX5, held at the renowned TECCON laboratory in Austria — a certified passive safety center by Euro NCAP

Key findings and insights

Geely raised the bar by testing the EX5 at 50 km/h, far exceeding the industry standard of 35 km/h — a 104% increase in collision energy. This showcases the EX5’s superior safety. The results were impressive: the vehicle surpassed test requirements, with hazard lights, emergency calls, and door unlocking working perfectly for quick rescues. The battery stayed secure with no leaks, smoke, or fire, and the passenger area remained intact. Airbags and seatbelts performed flawlessly, keeping occupants safe.

Euro NCAP and ANCAP five-star safety ratings certified

The success of the Geely EX5 in Austria follows its recent achievement to get both Euro NCAP and ANCAP five-star safety ratings. These recognitions solidify Geely’s position as a global leader in automotive safety, meeting the highest standards across the global market.

Geely’s safety commitment: investment, innovation, and integration

Geely’s dedication to automotive safety is decades-long. In the past 10 years, Geely has invested over 20 billion RMB in research and development including safety, establishing an industry-leading safety development system. The company boasts a global network of engineering centers, top-notch safety laboratories, and testing facilities, ensuring every vehicle meets the highest safety standards worldwide.

Geely also remains the first Asian member of the IATF International Automotive Task Force, setting international quality standards with other auto group members. As of the end of 2024, Geely has led and participated in the formulation of 682 international-wide and industry-wide standards, and has published of 436 standards.

Additionally, Geely’s dedication to innovation extends to its AI-driven safety features, including intelligent driving technology and intelligent energy management, all of which contribute to a safer driving experience.

SOURCE:Geely