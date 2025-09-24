Geely Auto boosts global logistics network as “Jisu Glory” ro-ro vessel sets sail for Europe

On September 21, Geely Holding Group hosted a grand naming ceremony and maiden voyage launch for the “Jisu Glory” at the Meixi Ro-Ro Terminal of Ningbo Zhoushan Port in Zhejiang Province, Eastern China

On September 21, Geely Holding Group hosted a grand naming ceremony and maiden voyage launch for the “Jisu Glory” at the Meixi Ro-Ro Terminal of Ningbo Zhoushan Port in Zhejiang Province, Eastern China.

As Geely Holding’s second self-owned ro-ro (roll on/ roll off) vessel, the “Jisu Glory” has officially entered service under the operation of JISU Logistics from the group. The vessel departed on its maiden voyage loaded with vehicles from five brands under the group — Geely, Zeekr, Smart, Lotus, and Farizon — bound for key European markets including the United Kingdom (UK) and Belgium.

This milestone reinforces Geely Auto’s independent logistics capabilities, enhancing dedicated shipping capacity to support the company’s strategic global expansion.

Advanced specifications and environmental innovation

The “Jisu Glory” measures 199.9 meters in length and 38 meters in width, with a design draught of 10 meters and a capacity of 7,000 standard vehicle spaces. The vessel features 12 dedicated car decks, all engineered to accommodate both traditional internal combustion engine vehicles and lithium-battery electric vehicles. The 11th and 12th decks are specially equipped to transport hydrogen and natural gas-powered new energy vehicles, demonstrating Geely’s commitment to supporting the full spectrum of automotive technologies.

As a next-generation environmentally friendly vessel, the “Jisu Glory” is equipped with two 2,000-cubic-meter C-type LNG storage tanks and operates primarily on clean liquefied natural gas fuel. This advanced propulsion system significantly reduces emissions of nitrogen oxides and sulfur oxides, aligning with international maritime environmental standards and Geely’s sustainability commitments.

Grand launch amid record growth

The debut of the Jisu Glory comes at a pivotal time, as Geely Auto’s international business experiences unprecedented momentum. In the first half of 2025 alone, Geely exported 184,000 vehicles, with pure electric vehicle shipments soaring by 307% year-over-year. Today, Geely’s global footprint extends across all five continents, reaching key markets such as Australia, Poland, and Brazil.

Building on the strong international success of the Geely EX5—already launched in more than 30 countries and regions—Geely has now introduced its first hybrid model tailored for global markets: the all-new Geely EX5 EM-i (also uses the model name of Starray EM-i in some regions). Its recent launch in Australia marks the beginning of a new chapter in Geely’s worldwide journey.

Building strong logistics capability and global vision

Geely has strategically increased investment in developing its independent logistics infrastructure to support rapid international growth. In May 2025, Geely’s first self-operated ro-ro vessel, the “Jisu Fortune”, departed from Taicang Port carrying 5,000 vehicles on its inaugural voyage to European markets.

Going forward, Geely will continue to expand its investment in maritime logistics to strengthen global supply chain infrastructure. The company plans to deepen partnerships with international logistics providers and foster greater independence in shipping operations, which will help deliver high-quality products and services to customers worldwide.

SOURCE: Geely