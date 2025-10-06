Geely Auto: begins sales in Italy with an innovative product range and customer-first approach

Following Geely Auto‘s official entry into Italy in July, with Jameel Motors Italia as its distributor, the automotive leaders today begin sales of the first two models for the market, the EX5 and the Starray EM-i, and unveil their strategy for Italy

Following Geely Auto‘s official entry into Italy in July, with Jameel Motors Italia as its distributor, the automotive leaders today begin sales of the first two models for the market, the EX5 and the Starray EM-i, and unveil their strategy for Italy.

Italy represents a key milestone for Geely Group (Geely) and Jameel Motors. It is a dynamic market, that is open to innovation, and with growing interest in sustainable mobility solutions. Geely’s mission in Italy is to offer customers a range of vehicles that combine innovation, safety, quality, and distinctive design—elements that resonate strongly with Italian drivers and strengthen Italy’s industrial and commercial ecosystem.

The first models introduced—the EX5 and the Starray EM-i—fully embody this philosophy. The EX5, a zero-emission SUV, marks Geely’s debut in the electric segment with an accessible, state-of-the-art offering. The Starray EM-i, a midsize Super-Hybrid SUV, combines style and versatility, presenting itself as the ideal choice for those seeking a premium and comfortable driving experience.

“Italy is a strategic and very exciting market,” stated Marco Santucci, Managing Director, Jameel Motors Italia

“It is a country that has always combined automotive passion, attention to design, and a growing awareness of sustainable mobility. With the debut of our first models, the EX5 and the Starray EM-i Super Hybrid, we aim to offer concrete solutions that bring together technology, reliability, and accessibility, while consistently supporting Italian customers through this critical phase of the energy transition.”

Commercial strategy

Sales of the two models will begin in September, kicking off today with media test drives of the EX5, followed by test drives of the Starray during the Turin Auto Show later this month. Alongside product launches, Geely and Jameel Motors Italia are building a first-class sales and after-sales network in Italy, with the aim of ensuring local service and a customer experience that meet their high international standards.

“We are convinced that the ‘Italian way’ is decisive for consolidating Geely’s presence in Europe: this is why we need a highly motivated and professional dealer network.”

The first dealerships will become operational by the end of September 2025, starting in high-registration areas, with a plan to reach around 100 sales and service points in 18 months. The strategy is to build a premium sales and after-sales system, delivering an excellent purchase and ownership experience specifically tailored to Italian customers. From day one, Geely and Jameel Motors Italia will implement a range of services designed to ensure that its first customers can be confident of never being left alone.

Pricing strategy

Geely enters the Italian market with a distinctive approach: an offering built around a service ecosystem designed to ensure continuity and long-term value for the ownership experience. Relying on its international credibility, Geely aims to win customers with clear, competitive prices complemented by services such as scheduled maintenance programs and premium roadside assistance tailored to vehicle management.

This strategy is built on long-term commitment and vision. The aim is to establish Geely as a trusted brand that delivers lasting value. In a highly competitive market, the focus is on customers who place the greatest value on service quality and post-sales peace of mind. This approach represents the real step-change that must accompany advanced, sustainable products. For more information, please visit jameelmotors.com and geelyitalia.com

SOURCE: Geely