Geely Auto awarded first global ISO/PAS 8800:2024 AI safety certification

SGS-TÜV Saar has awarded the world’s first certification for artificial intelligence (AI) safety process compliance under the new ISO/PAS 8800:2024 to Geely Auto, marking a historic milestone in the global automotive industry. With this achievement, SGS-TÜV Saar confirms that Geely Auto’s safety process architecture meets the latest standard for AI systems in road vehicles.

This certification sets a precedent for the secure, standardized integration of AI into autonomous driving technologies. As AI becomes increasingly central to advanced mobility, enhancing sensing capabilities, real-time decision-making and overall system intelligence, it also introduces critical safety challenges due to its complexity and unpredictability. Addressing these challenges requires structured assurance processes that are globally recognized.

Published in December 2024, ISO/PAS 8800 is the first global standard specifically developed to address AI safety in the automotive sector. It provides a comprehensive framework for the development, deployment and continuous monitoring of AI systems to ensure operational safety. SGS-TÜV Saar contributed significantly to the development of this pioneering standard through its globally recognized experts, ensuring its certification methodology is directly aligned with international safety expectations.

The certification of Geely Auto followed an extensive independent audit process conducted by SGS-TÜV Saar. Multiple assessments were carried out throughout the project life cycle, culminating in a final review that confirmed full compliance with ISO/PAS 8800. This achievement not only validates Geely Auto’s commitment to AI safety but also positions SGS-TÜV Saar as the global leader in certifying next-generation mobility technologies.

With this milestone, SGS-TÜV Saar and Geely Auto are helping to establish new benchmarks for the safe deployment of AI in the automotive sector. As part of its ongoing mission, SGS-TÜV Saar continues to support forward-looking companies in the electric vehicle, intelligent mobility and automotive semiconductor sectors – enabling innovation through robust, internationally compliant development frameworks.

SOURCE: SGS