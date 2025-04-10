Geely Auto and Renault Group announce the sale of the Geely EX5 in Brazil

Following their strategic partnership announcement in February 2025, Geely Auto and Renault Group proudly unveil their first product offering for the Brazilian market, the Geely EX5

Following their strategic partnership announcement in February 2025, Geely Auto and Renault Group proudly unveil their first product offering for the Brazilian market, the Geely EX5. Engineered to meet the demands of international drivers, the EX5 embodies Geely’s cutting-edge technology and expertise in designing, building, and producing a world-class electric vehicle.

The EX5 will be launched in July. The brand plans coverage with 60 dealerships across the country. Initially, it will be in 18 cities with 23 dealerships dedicated to the Geely brand. Before the launch, a pre-sale action of the model will be carried out.

“This is a historic moment for Renault Group! We proudly launched the Geely brand in Brazil. More than a brand, Geely represents technology, innovation and boldness. It is present in the main regions of the world, being recognized as a successful international brand. To mark its arrival, we have chosen a global benchmark product: the Geely EX5.”, explains Luiz Fernando Pedrucci, SVP, CEO of Renault Latin America.

“Brazil stands out as one of the most dynamic automotive markets in Latin America, with a booming economy and significant demand for innovative technologies. We look forward to working together with our Renault partners to deepen our performance in this vibrant market, offering customers products and services that are truly aligned with local needs,” says Alex Nan, Vice President of Geely Auto.

Global Vision, Global Product

Geely’s vision for the global market is realized in the EX5, also as the key component of its global NEV strategy. The EX5 was developed with both left- and right-hand drive options and refined based on the effort of Geely global design centers in Gothenburg, Shanghai, Coventry and Milan. As a meticulous global model, the EX5 complies with the regulatory requirements of more than 90 countries, including Brazil.

The Geely EX5 boasts a bold and dynamic exterior design. The product was developed with Intelligent Energy, Safety, Space and Interaction features. The EX5 is the result of technological and innovation power of Geely.

The presentation of Geely EX5 in Brazil is part of current global expansion strategy accelerating the electric transformation of developing markets around the world with high tech, high value and high-quality electrified products.

Geely Auto will use all of Renault’s expertise in the Brazilian market, which has a complete commercial ecosystem, with distribution infrastructure, a wide network of dealers with national coverage and with sales and after-sales, as well as a large parts warehouse that allows distribution throughout the national territory.

SOURCE: Geely