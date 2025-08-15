Geely Auto 2025 H1 Revenues Exceed 150B RMB

Profit attributable to shareholders after deducting non-recurring items reached 6.66 billion RMB, a year-on-year increase of 102%. Net cash increased to 58.8 billion RMB. Thanks to increased scale and product optimization, the company total gross profit increased to 24.7 billion RMB, achieving a gross profit margin of 16.4%.

In the first half of the year, Geely Auto deepened its determination to transform into an intelligent and electric brand, making smart premium vehicles for everyone. The company recorded sales of 1.409 million vehicles in the 2025 H1, a YoY increase of 47% and for the first time achieving a market share exceeding 10% in China. Among those sales, electrified and new energy vehicles exceeded 725,000 units, an increase of 126% YoY.

Unleashing Synergy Through “One Geely” Strategy

Last year, Geely Holding unveiled its Taizhou Declaration and “One Geely” Strategy promoting greater integration of brands, resources, and collaboration efforts. In the first six months of 2025, Geely Auto has completed the merger of Zeekr and Lynk & Co leading to greater synergies among the two brands, record sales in higher market segments, and reduced costs in R&D, production, and operations.

In July, Geely Auto and Zeekr signed a merger agreement to further strengthen collaboration in technology development, supply chains, manufacturing, marketing, after-sales services, and global expansion. The completion of the merger will enhance the company’s product competitiveness in the mainstream, high-end, and luxury market segments.

Leading Through Intelligent Electrification

Geely Auto has maintained its lead in the industry by continuously innovating its comprehensive AI ecosystem and enhancing product competitiveness. With a robust and diversified product portfolio, the company has achieved leadership in both intelligent electrified and fuel efficient models.

In 2025, Geely launched multiple popular models across market segments with new energy models becoming breakout hits. In the first half of the year, the company saw combined sales of its electrified and new energy vehicles exceeding 725,000 units, with a new energy penetration rate of 51.5%. The Geely Yinhe series saw particularly strong growth with sales exceeding 548,000 units, a YoY increase of 232%. By the end of July, sales of Geely Yinhe series models have cumulatively reached 1.2 million units since their launch last year.

In addition to succeeding on the mainstream market segment, the company also performed remarkably in the high-end and luxury market segments through the Lynk & Co and Zeekr brands. Zeekr sold 90,740 units in the first half of the year and achieved a record for becoming the fastest new energy brand reach 500,000 pure electric vehicles sold since brand launch. Its luxury MPV, the Zeekr 009 continued to maintain its position as a segment leader in many markets around the world.

Lynk & Co saw its sales reach 154,137 units in the first six months of 2025 and cumulative sales surpassing 1.5 million units since the brand was launched. Nine of the brand’s models maintained their positions among the top ten best-selling vehicles in the respective segments during the first half of 2025.

In 2025, the company was the only one in China to release Full Domain AI for its intelligent vehicles. Geely’s AI empowered system forms the foundation for the mass popularization of intelligent technologies among its products. Geely has upgraded its Xingrui Intelligent Computing Center with computing power of 23.5 EFLOPS and AI large model accessibility. In the field of intelligent assisted driving, Geely’s G-Pilot system with capabilities up to L3 assisted driving has begun to be available on the majority of Geely portfolio products. The Flyme Auto intelligent cockpit systems have exceeded 1 million users.

Geely has also continued to improve its core electrification technologies, releasing the latest iteration of its Geely Battery Safety System and industry leading battery cell technology that features ultra-high safety, long life, ultra-fast charging, and low-temperature performance. The latest battery passed 36 extreme safety tests setting new national benchmarks.

Geely AI empowered EM Super Hybrid engine boasts world leading thermal efficiency among mass-produced engine enabling multiple models to achieve ultra-low fuel consumption and exceptional range. The Zeekr Super Hybrid system leads the industry with its 1000kW e-drive and 900V architecture.

Overseas Sales

In the first half of 2025, the Geely Auto brand steadily expanded its overseas presence with export sales exceeding 180,000 units. Geely Auto dealers and outlets now span over 80 countries and regions. The Geely EX5 have launched in 26 markets, becoming a star product around the world. Overseas assembly in Egypt and trial production in Indonesia has also begun.

Zeekr and Lynk & Co have also performed admirably in global markets. Zeekr now has over 70 stores in 40+ countries and regions while Lynk & Co has 7 Co-Clubs and 58 dealers in Europe. Zeekr top sales charts in Hong Kong and was the all-electric market leader in Kazakhstan. Lynk & Co shipped over 92,000 units overseas, entering new markets such as Dominican Republic and Laos.

Sustainability

Geely Auto continues to lead the Chinese automotive industry in terms of sustainability. As of June 2025, Geely Auto has achieved a 23.5% reduction in lifetime carbon emissions compared to 2020 and is steadily progressing towards its target of 25% by the end of 2025. The company is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

2025 Second Half Outlook

Looking ahead in the second half of 2025, Geely Auto has raised its annual sales target to 3 million units. In the coming months, Geely Auto plans to launch a total of six more electrified new energy models. As the merger of Zeekr and Lynk & Co deepens, greater synergies between the two will be unlocked. Further progress in the “One Geely” strategy will enhance Geely Auto’s global competitiveness in the intelligent new energy vehicle segment and support the company’s goal of achieving 3 million in annual sales.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1997 as a subsidiary unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). The Group manages several leading brands, including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr. Geely Auto Group is also the global strategic partner of Malaysian national automaker PROTON.

The Group employs more than 50,000 people and operates 12 plants, and five global R&D centers in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Gothenburg, Coventry and Frankfurt. The Group also boasts five global design studios in Shanghai, Ningbo, Gothenburg, Milan, and Coventry respectively with over 1,000 employees. Geely Automobile Holdings, a subsidiary company holding controlling stakes in Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr has been listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange since 2005.

In 2024, the brands under Geely Auto Group management sold over 2.17 million units, marking a 32% year-on-year increase.

