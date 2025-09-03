Gebrüder Weiss expands electric truck fleet

Gebrüder Weiss continues to advance the electrification of heavy-duty transport: two new fully electric trucks are now deployed in daily use for groupage transport at the company’s headquarters in Lauterach

Independent charging infrastructure

With public charging options for e-trucks still limited, Gebrüder Weiss has built its own charging and power supply system in Lauterach. Two transformer stations with a capacity of 1,600 kVA, each power up to 16 fast-charging points, eight of which are already in service. The electricity is sourced either from the company’s own photovoltaic system or from certified renewable energy.

An additional benefit of the company’s proprietary charging infrastructure: vehicles can recharge while being loaded or unloaded, eliminating downtime. “Our customers expect reliability and on-time delivery even with zero-emission transports,” says Stefan Oberhauser, Branch Manager of Land Transport & Logistics Vorarlberg at Gebrüder Weiss. “With our dedicated energy supply and the latest vehicle solutions, we can deliver sustainable road transport at scale.”

To ensure nationwide routes can also be planned independently of external charging networks, Gebrüder Weiss is currently installing additional charging stations at its facilities in Vienna, Hall in Tyrol, Altenrhein (Switzerland), and Aldingen (Germany).

By the end of 2025, the company’s Austrian e-truck fleet will have grown by a total of 14 e-trucks, five of which will be based in Lauterach. Beyond that, Gebrüder Weiss will continue to invest in e-mobility: in 2026, the company plans to expand its fleet with additional e-trucks and electric vans for home delivery operations.

SOURCE: Gebrüder Weiss