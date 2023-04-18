Gebrüder Weiss at transport logistic in Munich

Logistics company presents itself with hydrogen truck at leading international trade fair // Wolfram Senger-Weiss (CEO) and Jürgen Bauer (member of the management board of Gebrüder Weiss) talk about crisis scenarios, their effects, and counter strategies

The logistics industry is facing many challenges due to the current economic and geopolitical issues. From May 9 to 12, 2023, at transport logistic, the world’s leading trade fair for logistics, mobility, IT and supply chain management in Munich, the logistics company will explain how Gebrüder Weiss responds to disruptive supply chains, global climate targets, and increasing digitization. Gebrüder Weiss will be presenting a solution in terms of sustainability live at its booth 234 in Hall A5: the first company-owned hydrogen truck, which the logistics company started using for the transport of goods in Switzerland two years ago. Those interested in technology can take a virtual ride in the zero-emission vehicle on site. Using the vehicle in practice has proven so successful that the company plans to purchase another five H 2 trucks in Germany. This not only testifies to the company’s commitment to climate protection, but also to Gebrüder Weiss’ innovativeness and readiness to invest.

Company representatives from the areas of land transport as well as Air & Sea will be available for discussions at the trade fair stand, providing information about Gebrüder Weiss’ full-service logistics – in Germany and all over the world. The logistics provider has 180 own locations in Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, and Oceania. Germany, in particular, is an important core market for the company, and it intends to continue growing there. In southern Germany, Gebrüder Weiss already maintains a dense land transport network and has just made another acquisition with the takeover of the Rentschler freight forwarding company in Baden-Württemberg. The logistics company provides air and sea freight services at major hubs from north to south: Hamburg, Bremen, Bremerhaven, Hanover, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Straubing, and Munich.

Panel discussions: Dealing with crises

Wolfram Senger-Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Gebrüder Weiss, will speak on the influence of geopolitics on supply chains in the Black Sea region and Central Asia on May 9 at 1:00 p.m. in Hall B2 / 329. On day 2 of the trade fair, Managing Director Jürgen Bauer will discuss how Gebrüder Weiss deals with supply bottlenecks, the energy issue, and the use of alternative drives (May 10, 4:30 p.m., Hall B2 / 329).

SOURCE: Gebrüder Weiss