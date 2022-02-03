GAZelle NEXT Citiline’ buses take to the routes of Vietnam

GAZelle NEXT Citiline buses join transportation fleets of Vietnam

GAZelle NEXT Citiline buses join transportation fleets of Vietnam. A hundred small-class buses produced by Gorky Automobile Plant went into service on inter-city routes in the south of the country, popular with the local population and tourists. The buses were supplied to Futa Bus Lines – one of the largest carrier companies in Vietnam.

100 small-class GAZelle NEXT Citiline buses were put into operation in southern Vietnam. The vehicles carry passengers on three inter-city routes, connecting Da Lat city, administrative center of Lâm Đồng province and a popular tourist location, with Bảo Lộc city, Đơn Dương district and Xuan Truong.

The GAZelle NEXT Citiline bus has been certified in compliance with the requirements of Vietnam laws and regulations. The vehicle features passenger car-like travelling comfort, whereas its robust frame-based design guarantees reliability and durability in conditions of high-intensity operation on difficult terrain.

An important advantage of the bus is its small turning radius (6.6 m), enabling its equally easy maneuvering in confined city streets and on narrow mountain spiral roads that are frequently encountered on Vietnam’s inter-city routes. Large side glazing area on both sides ensures excellent field of vision, allowing passengers to enjoy the ride and sights of beautiful landscapes.

Natalia Variukhina, CEO of GAZ company in Vietnam: – GAZelle NEXT Citiline bus is an optimal match for Vietnam’s routes. The model received high appreciation of local customers way back in 2020, when the first 50 such vehicles were procured for operation in the country’s capital, Hanoi. And now the project further develops in the southern regions. We offer a broad range of GAZ automobiles on Vietnamese market, provide high-quality service, our team works actively with local fleet customers. All this makes it possible for GAZ to gradually conquer this market of strategic importance for us.

Gorky Automobile Plant has been selling GAZelle NEXT LCVs in Vietnam since 2020. Local customers have a choice of versions with drop-side platform, vans and minibuses of various modifications. An extensive distribution and service network is active in the country, including 11 dealerships all over the territory of Vietnam. All dealer network staff are trained and certified to maintain vehicles. Central spare parts warehouse was set up in Danang, allowing prompt delivery of parts to all service centers.

SOURCE: GAZ