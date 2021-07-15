GAZelle NEXT-based fuel cell electric vehicles to be put in operation in Germany

GAZ Group, together with ElektrofahrzeugeStuttgart (EFA-S), are implementing a project to develop and put into operation fuel cell electric vehicles, based on GAZelle NEXT, in Germany

GAZ Group, together with ElektrofahrzeugeStuttgart (EFA-S), are implementing a project to develop and put into operation fuel cell electric vehicles, based on GAZelle NEXT, in Germany. In 1HY 2022, Road Maintenance and Construction Department of Esslingen will get two GAZelle NEXT-based fuel cell electric vehicles.

GAZelle NEXT-based fuel cell electric vehicles will be put in operation in Germany. The project is implemented together with ElektrofahrzeugeStuttgart (EFA-S), a German vehicle converter and a partner of GAZ Group, under Esslingen’s ‘Sustainable Transport for Road Maintenance and Construction’ regional program.

The new fuel cell electric vehicle will be based on the 4.6t double-cabin GAZelle NEXT platform.

GAZ vehicles will get fuel cells, hydrogen storage and feeding systems, traction batteries and an electric motor. The main advantage of fuel cell electric vehicles is the autonomous range, increased from 200 to 500 km.

The first prototypes of GAZelle NEXT-based fuel cell electric vehicles are to be tested and certified in Europe in the next few months to go into road maintenance and construction operation in Esslingen in 1HY 2022. The fuel cell electric vehicles based on “GAZelle NEXT” will be manufactured in Germany.

GAZ Group and EFA-S have been partners since 2019. Conversion of “GAZelle NEXT” trucks, vans and buses into electric vehicles was organized in Germany as a co-project. After the fuel cell electric vehicles based on GAZelle NEXT become available in Germany, the complete concept of commercial electric vehicles will offer the customers a choice between traction batteries or fuel cells.

Bastian Beutel, Chief Executive Officer at EFA-S; – GAZ vehicles are famous for their durability, versatility and low cost of ownership, which has been proven in their operation by our customers in Germany. All E35 GAZelle NEXT electric vehicles can run 200 km on a single charge, which is quite enough in various situations. However in the future the market will need light commercial vehicles with an autonomous range from 300 to 500 km for agility and flexibility of operation. It means there will be a market for fuel cell commercial vehicles with a good outlook for success.

Leonid Dolgov, GAZ Group Export Director: – We are happy about our cooperation with EFA-S. Two years ago, the first two GAZelle NEXT electric vehicles started their operation; they are now used by road maintenance services and municipal utilities, by SMBs in Berlin, Stuttgart and other German cities. We’ll soon see the first fuel cell GAZelle vehicles in Germany. This project going to expand the range of GAZ vehicles and our export opportunities.

GAZ Group continues developing its electric lineup. The company has serial production of large electric buses at Likino Bus Plant, designed and engineered GAZelle e-NN electric commercial vehicles and small buses and are designing electric versions of medium and extra-large buses and medium duty trucks. Therefore, there will be a whole range of city electric vehicles available from GAZ soon.

SOURCE: GAZ Group