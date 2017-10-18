GAZ Group presents new CNG models of specialized vehicles

GAZ Group is a leading Russian manufacturer of gas transport, is presenting the new developments of specialized vehicles: the garbage truck with rear loading and the emergency repair workshop GAZon NEXT CNG with CNG engines.

The emergency repair workshop consists of two sections: freight and passenger. The layout of the vehicle allows to freely place and deliver to the accident scene a team of four professionals and to provide them with comfortable conditions for all types of repair and welding works and rest. The vehicle is equipped with a kitchen; a petrol generator and a welding inverter, as well as other equipment for gas and electric welding; a niche for gas cylinders (oxygen and propane) with special systems for safe loading and unloading; a metal cabinet to dry clothes and shoes; two autonomous heaters.

Thanks to its compactness, the medium-duty garbage trucks are ideal for use in the central areas of big cities closed for passage of cargo transport, as well as for the maintenance of small enterprises and settlements. The volume of the van space of the truck GAZon NEXT CNG – 9.5 m3, the payload capacity – 2805 kg, the wheelbase – 4515 mm. The van box has the form of a parallelepiped, the underframe of the box is made of tubes and steel sheets forming a space with a rounded shape that provides the greatest stiffness of the system. There is a 12 m3 load hopper in the lower part of the rear drop side. The design of the hopper provides the possibility of both manual and mechanized loading for rollover of various types of containers.

Both vehicles are powered by YAMZ-534 new generation gas engines produced at the Yaroslavl Motor Plant of Gaz Group from November 2016. This is the most modern national development of gas engines for trucks, passenger, agricultural and road construction vehicles. The medium-duty in-line YAMZ CNG engines with 150 – 312 h.p. complying to Euro-5 and capable of Euro-6, are using the front edge design solutions in terms of packaging, control, main systems functionality, providing for their reliability and efficiency.

Compressed natural gas is the most cost effective and environmentally friendly of the fuels widely used in commercial transport. It provides for lower operational costs by 40-50% (depending on the mileage and features of a particular model) compared to gasoline and diesel fuels. Using natural gas instead of fuel oil (gasoline and diesel) reduces by 2-3 times the emissions into the environment of toxic substances, such as oxides of carbon, oxides of nitrogen, hydrocarbons, carbon dioxide, and soot formation, typical for diesel engines, is just missing.

