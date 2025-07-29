Gatik unveils Arena™: Next-generation simulation platform to accelerate commercialization of its autonomous trucking solution, built on NVIDIA Cosmos

Gatik Arena™ powers the creation of closed-loop, ultra-realistic simulation environments to accelerate safe, high-performing autonomous systems training and validations at scale

Gatik, the leader in autonomous freight for regional logistics networks, today announced Gatik Arena™, its next-generation simulation platform designed to accelerate the development and validation of autonomous vehicle (AV) systems. Built in-house and fine-tuned to Gatik’s operational and technical needs, Arena™ produces photorealistic, structured, and controllable synthetic data that directly addresses the limitations of traditional real-world data collection.

As Gatik scales Freight-Only (driverless) operations in 2025, Arena™ will enable safe and efficient training for its autonomous systems on a wide range of driving scenarios – from routine tasks to rare edge cases – reducing reliance on on-road testing and accelerating the safe, cost-effective commercialization of its solution for partners including Kroger, Tyson Foods, and Loblaw. To develop this next-generation simulation platform, Gatik is collaborating with NVIDIA to integrate NVIDIA Cosmos World Foundation Models (WFMs), enabling the creation of ultra-high-fidelity, physics-informed digital environments for robust AV training and validation.

Capturing rare events in the real world is expensive, time-consuming, and often unsafe. Arena™ addresses this with high-fidelity synthetic data generation – combining real-world logs, trajectory editing, agent modeling, and multi-sensor simulation pipelines to deliver full closed-loop simulations. The result: scalable, safe, and repeatable AV testing in highly realistic digital worlds.

“As the AV industry pushes toward scaled deployments, the bottleneck isn’t just better algorithms – it’s better, smarter data,” said Gautam Narang, Gatik’s CEO and co-founder. “Arena™ allows us to simulate the edge cases, rare events, and high-risk scenarios that matter most, with photorealism and fidelity that match the complexities of the real world.”

“NVIDIA Cosmos has been purpose-built to accelerate world model training and accelerate physical AI development for autonomous vehicles,” said Norm Marks, Vice President of Global Automotive, NVIDIA. “Our collaboration with Gatik unlocks the development of safe, reliable, ultra-high-fidelity digital environments for robust AV training and validation, and is helping to accelerate the commercialization of Gatik’s autonomous trucking solution at scale.”

Solving the data bottleneck with simulation-first development

Traditional fleet testing and data logging cannot provide the scale, diversity, or reproducibility required to validate AV systems comprehensively. Arena™ addresses this challenge through an extensible modular simulation engine that leverages strengths of advanced AI techniques (NeRFs, 3D Gaussian splatting, diffusion models) to enable scaling from quick scenario augmentation to high-fidelity, full-stack simulation – ensuring each component of the autonomy pipeline is trained and validated with the most optimal and resource efficient technique.

Photorealistic Neural Rendering : Leveraging neural techniques like volumetric reconstruction to create high-fidelity simulations from abstract representations such as segmentation maps, LiDAR, and HD maps.

: Leveraging neural techniques like volumetric reconstruction to create high-fidelity simulations from abstract representations such as segmentation maps, LiDAR, and HD maps. Scenario Editing and Control : Support for modifying real-world logs – adjusting traffic flow, pedestrians, lighting, and road layouts to conduct controlled A/B testing.

: Support for modifying real-world logs – adjusting traffic flow, pedestrians, lighting, and road layouts to conduct controlled A/B testing. Sensor-Accurate Outputs : Multi-modal simulation across camera, LiDAR, and radar to reflect real-world sensor behavior under varied environmental conditions.

: Multi-modal simulation across camera, LiDAR, and radar to reflect real-world sensor behavior under varied environmental conditions. Closed-Loop Simulation : Real-time interaction between ego-vehicle decisions and surrounding agents (NPCs), enabling testing of the full autonomy stack in complex interactive environments. This includes modeling vehicle dynamics, policy interactions, and latent scene evolution.

: Real-time interaction between ego-vehicle decisions and surrounding agents (NPCs), enabling testing of the full autonomy stack in complex interactive environments. This includes modeling vehicle dynamics, policy interactions, and latent scene evolution. Structured Synthetic Data Generation: Enables scalable, annotation-free data generation for machine learning workflows, regression testing, and safety case validation.

Purpose-built for autonomous driving

Arena™ is engineered with AV-specific needs in mind, including support for difficult-to-collect or safety-critical scenarios such as:

Adverse Weather & Visibility : Rain, fog, snow, low-light, glare, and occlusion impacting perception.

: Rain, fog, snow, low-light, glare, and occlusion impacting perception. Unpredictable Road Users : Jaywalking pedestrians, weaving cyclists, lane-splitting motorcycles, animals, and erratic drivers.

: Jaywalking pedestrians, weaving cyclists, lane-splitting motorcycles, animals, and erratic drivers. Challenging Road Geometry : Unprotected turns, faded markings, roundabouts, and poorly marked intersections.

: Unprotected turns, faded markings, roundabouts, and poorly marked intersections. Dynamic Road Changes : Construction, detours, school zones, emergency vehicles, and temporary traffic shifts.

: Construction, detours, school zones, emergency vehicles, and temporary traffic shifts. Sensor & Perception Failures : Occluded signs, low-contrast objects, LiDAR noise, reflections, and degraded sensor inputs.

: Occluded signs, low-contrast objects, LiDAR noise, reflections, and degraded sensor inputs. Dense Urban Interactions: High-traffic, mixed road users, double parking, and limited maneuvering space.

By simulating these scenarios with spatiotemporal consistency and sensor-level realism, Arena™ reduces the need for costly, time-intensive on-road testing.

A strategic investment in scalable safety

Arena™ plays a central role in Gatik’s broader simulation-first development strategy. It is tightly integrated with the company’s autonomy stack and live safety case platform, allowing AV teams to validate behavior, assess system robustness, and close safety assurance gaps with unmatched efficiency.

“With Arena™, we’re reimagining simulation not just as a testing tool, but as a core enabler of safe, scalable autonomy,” said Gautam Narang. “It gives us the control, realism, and flexibility we need to rapidly build confidence in our systems – and do so without compromising safety or time-to-market.”

Today’s announcement builds on Gatik’s ongoing collaboration with NVIDIA. Earlier in 2025, the two companies announced that Gatik will use NVIDIA DRIVE AGX accelerated by the DRIVE Thor system-on-a-chip running the NVIDIA DriveOS automotive operating system in the company’s next-generation autonomous trucks.

SOURCE: Gatik