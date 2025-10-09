Gatik Driver Named to TIME’s 2025 Best Inventions List

Gatik, the leader in autonomous freight for regional logistics networks, today announced that its proprietary Level 4 autonomous technology system, Gatik Driver™, has been named to TIME’s 2025 Best Inventions List.

The annual list, now in its 25th year, highlights 300 groundbreaking innovations transforming the way we live, work, and move. Gatik was recognized in the Logistics category for its pioneering AI-driven technology, which is redefining driverless freight movement across North America’s middle-mile supply chains.

Gatik Driver™ is a purpose-built, safe, scalable, and interpretable AI driver engineered specifically for autonomous trucks and proven in real-world commercial operations. It enables efficient, predictable, and high-frequency freight movement between distribution centers, fulfillment hubs, and retail locations – fulfilling a critical need for reliable logistics on repeatable routes at scale. The system integrates advanced multi-modal sensors, proprietary AI perception and planning algorithms, and redundant safety-critical architecture to enable efficient and reliable operations for Gatik’s extensive list of Fortune 500 customers.

With robust performance in both highway and urban environments, Gatik Driver™ serves as an all-encompassing solution that merges the software and hardware powering Gatik’s fleet, facilitating effortless integration into customers’ logistics operations.

This year, TIME’s Best Inventions List is celebrating innovations that are making the world better, smarter, and more accessible. To compile the list, TIME solicits nominations from editors and correspondents worldwide, focusing on fields such as artificial intelligence, transportation, and healthcare. Entries are evaluated on originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. Gatik Driver™ was selected for the pivotal role the technology plays in scaling Gatik’s Autonomous-Transportation-as-a-Service (ATaaS) model for customers including Kroger, Tyson Foods and Loblaw across markets as diverse as Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Arkansas and Ontario.

“Being recognized by TIME is a tremendous honor for the entire Gatik team,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder of Gatik. “Gatik Driver™ represents years of focused innovation to solve the most critical logistics challenges our customers face – enabling faster, more frequent deliveries, addressing driver shortages, and helping reduce transportation costs. From the beginning, our team has been dedicated to engineering one of the safest and most robust autonomous driving systems in commercial operation purpose-built for freight logistics. Inclusion on TIME’s distinguished list validates the trust our customers place in Gatik and the transformative impact of our technology as we continue to scale across North America.”

The recognition from TIME follows a transformative year for Gatik, marked by major milestones that accelerated the company’s technology innovation, commercial expansion, production partnerships, and safety leadership:

Expansion with Loblaw Companies Limited: Strengthened a long-term partnership with Canada’s largest retailer through a five-year commercial agreement and strategic investment, marking the largest deployment of autonomous trucks in North America and expanding Gatik’s autonomous operations across key logistics corridors.

Launch of Gatik Arena ™ : A first-of-its-kind, in-house simulation and validation platform purpose-built to accelerate the development, testing, and safety assurance of Gatik’s autonomous driving technology. By replicating complex real-world driving scenarios at scale, Gatik Arena ™ enables rapid iteration, high-fidelity model validation, and stronger alignment between simulated and on-road performance, dramatically shortening the path from research to commercial deployment.

: A first-of-its-kind, in-house simulation and validation platform purpose-built to accelerate the development, testing, and safety assurance of Gatik’s autonomous driving technology. By replicating complex real-world driving scenarios at scale, Gatik Arena enables rapid iteration, high-fidelity model validation, and stronger alignment between simulated and on-road performance, dramatically shortening the path from research to commercial deployment. Strategic Industry Partnerships: Strengthened collaborations with Isuzu Motors and NVIDIA to advance Gatik’s production-ready autonomous vehicle platform and enable large-scale deployment. The partnerships combine Isuzu’s OEM integration capabilities with NVIDIA’s DRIVE AGX Thor compute performance, while collaborations with Cummins, Ryder, and Goodyear continue to enhance fleet efficiency, reliability, and uptime across Gatik’s network.

Safety and Governance Leadership: Reinforced Gatik’s position as an industry leader in safety and transparency by establishing a Safety Advisory Council composed of former U.S. Department of Transportation leaders. The company also achieved the industry’s first independent third-party safety assessment for freight-only (driverless) commercial operations, validating Gatik’s Safety Case and Functional Safety frameworks and setting a new standard for accountability in autonomous logistics.

Today’s announcement marks Gatik’s second appearance on TIME’s Best Inventions list, following the company’s selection to the TIME Best Inventions of 2022 list for achieving driverless operations with Walmart in Arkansas, a world-first for the autonomous trucking sector. Additionally, Gatik was recently named to the 2025 FreightWaves FreightTech 25 for the third consecutive year and has been recognized on Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers list from 2022 to 2025.

About Gatik

Gatik AI Inc., the leader in autonomous freight for regional logistics networks, is revolutionizing B2B supply chains by enabling safe, consistent, high-frequency freight movement. Gatik’s AI-driven autonomy is transforming regional logistics for Fortune 500 retailers, and in 2021 the company launched the world’s first driverless commercial transportation service. Gatik’s autonomous trucks are commercially deployed in multiple markets including Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, and Ontario. Gatik partners with industry leaders including Isuzu Motors, NVIDIA, Cummins, Ryder, and Goodyear. Founded in 2017 by veterans of the autonomous technology industry, the company has offices in Mountain View, Dallas-Fort Worth, Rochester Hills, Phoenix, Bentonville and Toronto.

