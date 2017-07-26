Gary Silberg, National Sector Leader Automotive, KPMG confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Gary Silberg, National Sector Leader Automotive, KPMG has been confirmed as a moderator at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Gary Silberg is KPMG’s National Sector Lead Partner for the Automotive Industry, as well as the Global Lead Partner for Delphi and Ford Motor Company. With 25+ years of business experience, including over 15 years in the automotive industry, he advises numerous domestic and multinational companies in areas of mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures.

For the past five years, he has focused on the intersection of technology and the automotive industry with groundbreaking research on self-driving cars, connectivity and mobility-on-demand services. He has written extensively about the auto industry focussing on the impact deep learning and artificial intelligence has on autonomy and mobility.

In addition, Gary has served as a keynote speaker at industry and corporate events such as: The U.S. Dept. of Energy including four of the US National Labs and a meeting with senior leadership at the Pentagon to name but a few.

About Autonomous Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Autonomous Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology, regulations and business models behind automated driving and autonomous cars. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the autonomous car.

Autonomous Car Detroit takes place on 14 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/autonomous-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.