Gary Horvat named Navistar Vice President of eMobility

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) today announced it has appointed Gary Horvat as Vice President of eMobility, focused on the company’s eMobility Vision and Strategy, to lead this new business group.

Horvat joins Navistar from Proterra, Inc., a leading innovator in electric transportation, where he served as Chief Technology Officer. He will report to Persio Lisboa, Navistar’s Chief Operating Officer.

“Gary brings great depth in the development of electric vehicles and just as importantly, has a clear understanding of the role eMobility will play in addressing customers’ requirements moving forward,” Lisboa said. “We look forward to benefiting from Gary’s leadership as we continue to invest in this critical capability.”

Horvat will be responsible for building Navistar’s eMobility team and for aligning its technical and commercial initiatives across the company’s product lines.

At Proterra, Horvat was responsible for all engineering and technology development for their company’s electric bus product line. Accomplishments included setting a world record for the longest range of any electric vehicle.

Prior to joining Proterra, Horvat served as vice president, Powertrain at Denso International, where he was responsible for the development and application of powertrain and electrical components. Before his work at Denso, he was vice president, Product Development at Fisker Automotive, where he was responsible for improvements to that company’s extended-range electric vehicle.

Horvat joined Fisker after a 26-year career at General Motors, where he served most recently as executive director, Engineering Operations. He holds a doctor’s and bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering and a master’s degree in Manufacturing Engineering, all from Cleveland State University

Source: Navistar