Garrett Motion showcased the electric turbocharger for first time at IAA 2019

The growing trends toward hybridization opens up possibilities to transfer electric boosting technology from racetrack to road. Garrett is pioneering E-Turbo technology to deliver superior performance, fuel economy and emissions, by integrating state-of-the-art, ultra highspeed electric motors and power electronics into it’s turbocharger product families.

Electrified Turbos (E-Turbos) show exciting potential and equal applicability in both light & commercial vehicles, in all fuels such as gasoline, diesel and natural gas (CNG).

SOURCE: Garrett Advancing Motion