Garrett Motion awarded Gold Medal by EcoVadis for its sustainability performance

Garrett Motion has been awarded a 2025 Gold Medal by EcoVadis, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to responsible business practices and sustainable innovations. Received in September 2025, the recognition, reflects a five-point improvement in Garrett’s overall score compared to the previous year — a notable achievement, considering that EcoVadis raises its standards each year.
This accomplishment places Garrett among the top 5% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis globally over the past 12 months, and within the top 3% in its industry.
Garrett is dedicated to making a positive impact. This commitment is evident through its strong performance across the four key pillars evaluated by EcoVadis:
- Environment
- Labor & Human Rights
- Ethics
- Sustainable Procurement
The 2025 Gold medal underscores Garrett’s commitment to embedding sustainability into its strategy, operations and value chain, while aligning with global standards and stakeholder expectations.
SOURCE: Garrett Motion