Garrett inaugurates Wuhan Innovation Center to advance zero-emission mobility

Garrett opens second innovation center in China to expand zero-emission R&D capabilities

Garrett Motion Inc., a global leader in differentiated automotive technologies, today inaugurated its new Wuhan Innovation Center. Located within Garrett’s Wuhan Plant, the facility strengthens the company’s global and China-based zero-emission R&D footprint. As Garrett’s second innovation hub in China, it joins the Shanghai R&D Center to form a powerful “dual innovation engine” advancing motion in every form – from turbocharging leadership to zero-emission differentiated solutions across mobility and beyond.

“The launch of our Wuhan Innovation Center marks a bold step forward in Garrett’s electrification journey,” said Olivier Rabiller, President and CEO of Garrett Motion. “We are scaling our zero-emission capabilities where innovation is happening fastest—right here in China. This new hub strengthens our global technology engine and reinforces Garrett’s position as a differentiated technology provider in decarbonizing mobility and industry alike.”

Mr. Li Feng, Chief Inspector of Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone, attended the event and commented: “Automotive is one of Wuhan’s most dynamic industries, and we are pleased to see a global leader like Garrett deepen its presence here. The new Innovation Center marks an important step in Wuhan’s ongoing efforts to promote high-level openness and industrial development, and it strengthens our role as a national hub for science and technology.”

20 years of innovation in China: accelerating local R&D expansion

For 70 years, Garrett has advanced mobility technologies around the world, developing numerous industry-first technologies—from variable geometry turbines to air-bearing compressors for hydrogen fuel cells.

In China, Garrett has built two decades of innovation since establishing its Shanghai R&D Center in 2005. The company has developed and industrialized a range of China-specific solutions such as:

Gasoline Variable Nozzle Turbine (VNT) turbos to boost thermal efficiency, improving fuel efficiency.

Wastegate turbochargers optimized for PHEVs (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles) and REEVs (Range-Extended Electric Vehicles) increasing range while optimizing CO 2 emissions.

emissions. Hydrogen fuel cell compressors serving both LV (Light Vehicle) and CV (Commercial Vehicle) customers.

These innovations not only support Chinese OEMs locally but also help them expand business globally.

With the launch of the Wuhan Innovation Center, Garrett enters a new phase—reinforcing long-term investment in China and expanding its innovation footprint in zero-emission mobility and beyond.

Driving zero-emission innovation across mobility and beyond

As electrification accelerates across the automotive sector, Garrett is scaling its portfolio of zero-emission technologies. Leveraging core strengths in high-speed motors, power electronics, controls software, oil-less bearings, and system integration, Garrett is advancing solutions including:

3-in-1 E-Powertrain systems;

E-Cooling refrigerant compressors;

Established fuel cell compressors.

The company’s high-speed, high-power density E-Powertrain integrates an electric motor, inverter, and gearbox—reducing system size and weight by up to 40%. Featuring speeds up to 35,000 rpm and high-efficiency inverters, the system cuts use of critical materials by ~30%. It supports 400V and 800V vehicle architectures. First unveiled at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, the E-Powertrain has already secured its first series production order with HanDe for heavy-duty trucks—marking a key commercial milestone.

The Wuhan Innovation Center is focused on accelerating development of these zero-emission systems. Inverter testing is already operational, with further expansions planned to cover full power electronics validation—including compressors for fuel cells and e-cooling systems—supporting both automotive and industrial decarbonization.

A strategic hub for innovation and collaboration

“The Wuhan Innovation Center is a clear embodiment of Garrett’s ‘East for East’ strategy,” said Jessica Zhang, Vice President and General Manager, Garrett China. “By integrating R&D and manufacturing capabilities in China, we are accelerating the commercialization of zero-emission technologies—from prototype through testing to production.”

The new Center also serves as a collaboration platform—attracting cross-disciplinary talent and forging partnerships with academic institutions, research bodies, and industry players to fuel the next wave of innovation.

SOURCE: Garrett