Garmin® reveals the RV 890 GPS navigator

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., today announced the new RV 890 GPS navigator, its latest device specifically geared for the RV and camping lifestyle. A series first, the RV 890 boasts a large 8-inch high-resolution edge-to-edge touchscreen display that can be viewed in portrait or landscape mode. In addition, the RV 890 features the new Garmin voice assistant which simplifies overall interaction with the navigator.

“The RV 890 introduces the largest Garmin display in portable RV navigation,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Whether you’re the driver or co-captain, the larger 8-inch screen makes it notably easier to oversee your route while discovering interesting stops along the way.”

The extra-large RV navigator comes equipped with several secure mounting options to compliment any cab interior. This includes a powered magnetic mount with heavy-duty suction cup, a screw-down mount and a ball adapter with an AMPS plate that’s compatible with third-party hardware – including RAM mounting systems.

The RV 890 provides all the core RV-related navigation features from legacy Garmin RV navigators, including custom RV routing1 that takes into account the size and weight of the camper or trailer to find an appropriate route option, and road warnings allow users to foresee upcoming hazards including sharp curves and steep grades. Sightseeing is made easy with a preloaded directory of RV Parks and Services and TripAdvisor® traveler ratings. Users can also take advantage of preloaded travel content that includes Ultimate Public Campgrounds, KOA®, iOverlander™, a directory of U.S. national parks, Foursquare® points of interest and street maps for North America.2

Additionally, travelers can benefit from other RV 890 features that add convenience and encourage safer driving. This includes Bluetooth® hands-free calling3 and a revamped Garmin voice assistant option that simplifies startup commands to “OK Garmin” so drivers will be able to organically speak to the RV 890 and keep their hands on the steering wheel. Built-in Wi-Fi® allows the navigator to perform map and software updates without connecting to a computer.

With the new easy trip planning feature, owners can pair the RV 890 with the Garmin Drive™ app4 to import and share GPX files before or during a trip. Additionally, the Garmin Drive app will allow users access to live fuel prices, traffic and weather, and the option to view smartphone notifications and photoLive traffic cameras. The RV 890 can also be easily paired with the BC™35 wireless backup camera or third-party compatible backup cameras5 to clearly see behind the RV when moving in reverse.

SOURCE: Garmin