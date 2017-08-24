Garmin® introduces the next generation of navigation for professional truck drivers with the dēzl 580 LMT-S

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today introduced the dēzl™ 580 LMT-S, the only truck navigator on the market that offers easy break planning, built-in Wi-Fi for seamless updates, live services1, and a full suite of smart1 solutions to assist truckers on every route. The rugged dēzl 580 LMT-S features an easy-to-read 5.0-inch display, customizable truck routing2 for the size and weight of a truck, plus all the truck-specific navigation features found throughout the Garmin dēzl product line – like warnings for upcoming bridge heights and steep grades. Easy Break Planning is now possible thanks to timely break planning notifications with suggestions for upcoming truck stops, weigh stations, rest areas, and more. When truck drivers wirelessly connect the dēzl 580 LMT-S to the new Garmin eLog™ compliant ELD3, important Hours of Service can be seen on the navigator’s display.

“Not only does the dēzl 580 LMT-S take the guesswork out of break planning, but it also gives truckers a simple solution for HOS compliance if used with our new Garmin eLog ELD,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “One of the features we’re most excited about is the dēzl 580’s built-in Wi-Fi, so truck drivers can easily update maps and software with a touch of a button and avoid having to use a computer.”

For truck drivers who spend a significant amount of their time on the road, the dēzl 580 LMT-S is prepared for the unexpected with the Truck & Trailer Services directory that lets truckers easily filter truck stops by preferred brands or amenities. The dēzl 580 LMT-S can also receive free real-time data when wirelessly connected to a trucker’s smartphone using the free Smartphone Link mobile app.1 Once paired, the truck driver can use a wide range of features from free live traffic, weather forecasts, and much more. Text messages and calendar reminders1 can conveniently appear right on the navigation display allowing truck drivers to stow their phones away, with their eyes focused ahead and their hands on the steering wheel. The new Dispatch and Track1 entry-level truck monitoring solution allows business owners and dispatchers to send text messages and addresses to their drivers with the option to track their routes to completion. Truckers will also benefit from Bluetooth® technology for hands-free calling4 through the navigator’s amplified speakers to make it easy to hear information over loud road noise.

The dēzl 580 LMT-S is loaded with convenient features to help truck drivers efficiently navigate the best route to meet their needs. Truck parking data5 is available to help truckers find accessible 18-wheeler parking spaces at truck stops and rest stops. Easy Route Shaping lets truckers effortlessly alter routes to include preferred roads or cities by using the touchscreen, and Truck Profiles makes it easy to quickly switch between trailer sizes with the simple touch of a button. TripAdvisor® data gives drivers access to ratings for popular travel points such as hotels, restaurants, and attractions. Voice-activated navigation lets truckers control the navigator with their voice while their hands remain on the steering wheel. Spoken Garmin Real Directions™ add useful navigational cues with recognizable landmarks, buildings, and traffic lights to easily guide truck drivers to their destination.

Preloaded with maps of North America, the dēzl 580 LMT-S offers free lifetime map updates.6 The navigation device is compatible with the Garmin BC™ 30 wireless backup camera7 so drivers can see what is happening behind the truck when in reverse. The dēzl 580 LMT-S also works with the subscription-free Garmin eLog compliant ELD3 solution, to easily record Hours of Service and more.

The Garmin dēzl 580 LMT-S has a suggested retail price of $299.99 and is expected to be available in September. For more information, visit Garmin.com/dezl.

The Garmin dēzl 580 LMT-S is the latest from the consumer automotive and camera segment of Garmin, the leading worldwide provider of portable navigation devices for automobiles, motorcycles and trucks. The company’s user-friendly navigation and action camera solutions have innovative features that provide time- and fuel-saving benefits to meet the demands of everyday driving.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation, advancements with camera solutions, wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

1To access live services and smart features, you must download the Smartphone Link app to your compatible Bluetooth® and GPS-enabled smartphone (sold separately); see Garmin.com/spl for details.

2Not available in all areas. Entering your truck’s profile characteristics does not guarantee your truck’s characteristics will be accounted for in all route suggestions. Always defer to all posted road signs and road conditions.

3Garmin eLog sold separately. ELD compliance solution requires the Garmin eLog app to be downloaded to a user’s compatible smartphone, sold separately.

4Requires Bluetooth®-enabled smartphone (sold separately).

5Where data is available.

6Lifetime maps entitle you to receive map updates when and as such updates are made available by Garmin during the useful life of 1 compatible Garmin product or as long as Garmin receives map data from a third-party supplier, whichever is shorter. For the meaning of a product’s “useful life” and for other important terms and conditions, please see Garmin.com/lm.

7Option sold separately.

